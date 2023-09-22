US Senator allegedly bribed with gold bars and cash

Senator Menendez 'accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes'
Attorney Williams says the indictment "alleges between 2018 and 2022 Senator Menendez and his wife Nadine engaged in engaged in a corrupt relationship."
Williams adds through these relationships Senator Menendez accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes.
Damian Williams gives update
Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, opened the press conference listing a three count indictment.
It charges Senator Menendez, his wife, Nadine, and three New Jersey businessmen with bribery offenses.
WATCH: Prosecutors give update
We are about to hear from the proscutor's office.
You can watch a livestream by clicking the play button at the top of this page.
Agents found cash stuffed in Menendez's jackets
Federal agents found more than
$480,000 (£391,000) in cash stashed at the senator’s home. The money was "stuffed
into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets and a safe"
according to the indictment.
Some of the envelopes had fingerprints or DNA belong
to one of the accused bribers, Fred Daibes. Three envelopes were found in jackets hanging in the senator’s
closet. The jackets had his name on the front, according to the indictment
Another
$70,000 (£57,010) was in
Mrs Menendez’s safe deposit box.
Prosecutors said the search of the house also turned
up more than $100,000 (£81,439) worth of gold bars.
Not Menendez's first time facing bribery charges
The Democrat senator has faced unrelated bribery charges before today's indictment.
He was previously indicted in New Jersey in 2015, including one count of conspiracy, and eight counts of bribery, having allegedly accepted luxury vacations from a wealthy Florida eye doctor.
That case ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Gold bars, cash and luxury Mercedes at centre of investigation
The legal documents released today make a series of allegations.
Prosecutors claim Menendez and his wife accepted bribes including cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage and a luxury Mercedes convertible from three New Jersey men: Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.
They did so in exchange for using Menendez's influence and power as a senator to protect the three businessmen and to "benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt", according to the indictment.
Hello and welcome
Thank you for joining our live coverage of the indictment of US Senator Bob Menendez from New Jersey.
Unsealed charges this morning allege he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, including gold bars and cash.
The charges come after a years-long Justice Department investigation.
The DOJ announced a press conference set to start at 11:00 EST (16:00 BST).
Stick with us as we follow the latest developments.
