Zelensky is now visiting the 9/11 memorial while a military band plays.
A wreath with flowers and ribbons in Ukraine's national colours of blue and yellow has been laid before the memorial, honoring the 184 people killed when a hijacked plane was crashed into the Pentagon 22 years ago.
Republican leader rejects $24bn Ukraine aid package - for now
Earlier, Zelensky had a highly anticipated - and high-stakes -
meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy is the leader of the Republican controlled House, the
lower US chamber that has recently shown signs of wavering support for the war
in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden has asked Congress for more than $24bn in
aid for Ukraine and other international concerns, but an increasing number of
Republicans have said that money is best spent domestically.
McCarthy told reporters he would not commit to putting a $24bn
Ukraine aid package to a vote this year.
"Look, we've got to get our fiscal house taken care of here
in America. I'm more than willing to look at that. But the one thing I know is
that if the president's only focused on that, well, you've just had 10,000
people come across the border, and he wants to ignore that," McCarthy told
reporters on Thursday.
Zelensky to visit 9/11 memorial
Volodymyr Zelensky is currently having meetings inside the Pentagon.
Soon, he will go outside and cross the street to the 9/11 memorial for a wreath laying ceremony.
Zelensky's visit comes two weeks after the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks - where the Pentagon was one of the targeted buildings.
Zelensky arrives at Pentagon
The Ukrainian President is currently at the Pentagon building, where he was met by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.
We expect him to visit the 9/11 memorial there - you can watch live by clicking on the play button above.
In pictures: Zelensky at the US Capitol
Volodymyr Zelensky's first stop this morning was at the US Capitol, where he met US lawmakers.
After briefing the Senate on Ukraine's war with Russia, Zelensky commented on how the meeting went.
"We spoke about everything - about support, about the situation on the battlefield, about our plans. ... I think we had very strong dialogue with senators," he said.
Why US spending on Ukraine is a contentious issue
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
The United States has poured more than a $100bn into Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion, spending far more than any other nation.
But there is growing scepticism among the Republican party about funding the war effort.
In his speech to the UN on Tuesday, Joe Biden made a passionate plea for the global community to not turn its back on Ukraine.
"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence," he said. “But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they're protected?"
For more than a year and a half, the US president has followed up that tough talk with American dollars.
Conservative members of the Republican party want those dollars to be spent on domestic programs.
Senator Josh Hawley, a leading conservative, tweeted on Wednesday night that Biden wants “to keep writing blank checks to Ukraine for years to come, no end in sight. All while they’re neglecting Americans at home. Enough,” he continued.
Zelensky to UN: 'Evil cannot be trusted’
You may have read this headline earlier in the week when Zelensky gave an impassioned speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.
Addressing around 200 world leaders, he urged countries to unite to end Russian aggression against his country.
He said a nuclear-armed Moscow must be stopped from "pushing the world to the final war" and accused Russia of weaponising everything from food to energy.
He also rounded on his European neighbours for extending a ban on Ukrainian grain - a move that has prompted Poland to limit supplies of weapons and ammunition to its neighbour.
We’ll have more on that later.
Hello and welcome
Emma Owen
In Washington DC
Thanks for joining our live coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington DC.
He’s in the US capital to try and secure more funding to repel Russia’s invasion of his country - and will be touring a number of institutions and speaking to politicians to make his case.
This morning, he’s been speaking with lawmakers at the US Capitol, and is due at the Pentagon shortly.
Later, he’ll hold talks with US President Biden in the Oval Office at the White House.
Stick with us as we follow his movements around the city.
