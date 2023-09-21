Earlier, Zelensky had a highly anticipated - and high-stakes - meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy is the leader of the Republican controlled House, the lower US chamber that has recently shown signs of wavering support for the war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for more than $24bn in aid for Ukraine and other international concerns, but an increasing number of Republicans have said that money is best spent domestically.

McCarthy told reporters he would not commit to putting a $24bn Ukraine aid package to a vote this year.

"Look, we've got to get our fiscal house taken care of here in America. I'm more than willing to look at that. But the one thing I know is that if the president's only focused on that, well, you've just had 10,000 people come across the border, and he wants to ignore that," McCarthy told reporters on Thursday.