The hearing begins with a fiery statement from committee chairman Jim Jordan.

"The fix is in," Jordan said at the outset, a reference to allegations that the department of justice slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden.

He added that a plea deal for the president's son - which collapsed in June - was "ridiculous".

Jordan also attacked Merrick Garland's selection of David Weiss as the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Biden, arguing that the move ultimately "protected" him from prosecution.

His comments also included often-repeated claims that the justice department is safeguarding Joe Biden while at the same time "going after" former President Donald Trump.

This promises to be a fiery and combative meeting.