The hearing begins with a fiery statement from committee chairman Jim Jordan.
"The fix is in," Jordan said at the outset, a reference to allegations that the department of justice slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden.
He added that a plea deal for the president's son - which collapsed in June - was "ridiculous".
Jordan also attacked Merrick Garland's selection of David Weiss as the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Biden, arguing that the move ultimately "protected" him from prosecution.
His comments also included often-repeated claims that the justice department is safeguarding Joe Biden while at the same time "going after" former President Donald Trump.
This promises to be a fiery and combative meeting.
The hearing has started
Anthony Zurcher
At the House Judiciary Committee hearing
The members of Congress and the audience in the Judiciary Committee room stand to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the US flag.
A small group of the public who had been let into the chamber to observe the proceedings put particular emphasis on the closing line of the pledge: "With liberty and justice for all."
The committee - who sits on it, and what it's for
The House Judiciary Committee is a permanent standing committee of the House of Representatives, one of two chambers that make up the US Congress alongside the senate.
As a committee, it is tasked with overseeing all matters related to the administration of the federal court system and law enforcement agencies.
Because of the nature of the work, the panel's 44 members traditionally have a legal background, although this isn't a requirement.
Importantly, the committee is tasked with overseeing the impeachment proceedings against administration officials - making it one of the best-known House committees.
This year alone, for example, it has held hearings into the potential impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the surge of undocumented migration at the US-Mexico border.
Notably, at today's hearing, Garland is not required to answer questions from the 25 Republicans and 19 Democrats that make up the committee.
'Our job is not to do what is politically convenient'
In his comments today, is appears Garland is going to argue that the justice department is a non-partisan entity that isn’t swayed by the president or by lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Excerpts of his prepared remark seen by reporters ahead of today’s hearing show that Garland will tell the committee that he is “not the president’s lawyer” nor “Congress’s prosecutor”.
“The justice department works for the American people,” he will say, according to the excerpts. “Our job is not to do what is politically convenient”.
Additionally, Garland plans to defend federal prosecutors who have sometimes been subject to threats of violence as a result of their duties.
“Singling out individual career public servants who are just doing their job is just dangerous - particularly of increased threats to the safety of public servants and their families,” he says in the excerpts.
“We will not be intimidated. We will do our jobs free from outside influence,” he adds.
Who is Merrick Garland?
Merrick Garland, 70, has been the US Attorney General since March 2021, two months after being nominated for the role by President Biden.
Before that, he was chief judge of the Washington appeals court since 2013.
He’d previously worked in the justice department during the Clinton administration, where he oversaw a number of high-profile investigations including the Oklahoma City bombing, the Unabomber and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic bombings.
In 2016, then-President Barack Obama nominated Garland to the US Supreme Court, but his hopes were dashed after Republican senators refused to hold a vote on his nomination.
His tenure so far during the Biden administration has included the nomination of special counsels to oversee investigations into Donald Trump and Hunter Biden, as well as the sprawling investigation into the 6 January riot at the US Capitol - the largest in US history.
The lowdown on today's hearing
It is, in theory, a routine hearing. In previous years, it would have largely focused on overarching law enforcement policies and initiatives.
Today’s hearing, however, is anything but ordinary.
Republicans on the panel are expected to pepper Garland with questions about the justice department’s investigation into the president's son Hunter Biden and the collapse of a plea deal, as well as the two federal indictments of Trump.
Added to that, in the past, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and several other Republicans had suggested that they could open an impeachment inquiry into Garland over the justice department’s handling of an investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax returns.
Hello and welcome
Emma Owen
In Washington DC
Good morning from Washington DC, where we're awaiting the appearance of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who's head of the Justice Department, before a committee of lawmakers.
It's a scheduled appearance at which he'll be asked about his management of the justice department.
But of course, politics and justice have collided at breakneck speed over the last year - with four sets of indictments against former president Donald Trump, and more recently, the indictment of President Joe Biden's son Hunter on gun charges.
Passions run high on this topic, and we can expect some robust questioning from Republicans.
Stick with us and we'll bring you all the latest from the hearing.
Jim Jordan says the 'fix is in' as hearing begins
