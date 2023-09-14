Hunter Biden charged with lying about drug use to buy gun

Earlier this week, House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden - something the White House said was "extreme politics at its worst.".

Republicans have long scrutinised Joe Biden's son for his business dealings abroad, and those who support impeachment accuse the Biden family of enriching themselves from foreign sources.

Conservatives in Congress have spent several months attempting to link Hunter Biden's actions to his father, but have so far not revealed any concrete evidence that implicates the president in any wrongdoing.

Still, right-wing Republicans in Congress have increasingly agitated for impeaching Biden.

But there is dissent among Republicans, with some rank-and-file lawmakers questioning whether they have sufficient evidence to do so.