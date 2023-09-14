Hunter Biden charged with lying about drug use to buy gun

Earlier this week, House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden - something the White House said was "extreme politics at its worst.".
Republicans have long scrutinised Joe Biden's son for his business dealings abroad, and those who support impeachment accuse the Biden family of enriching themselves from foreign sources.
Conservatives in Congress have spent several months attempting to link Hunter Biden's actions to his father, but have so far not revealed any concrete evidence that implicates the president in any wrongdoing.
Still, right-wing Republicans in Congress have increasingly agitated for impeaching Biden.
But there is dissent among Republicans, with some rank-and-file lawmakers questioning whether they have sufficient evidence to do so.
Political reaction to Hunter Biden's charges
We've been picking up a few people's thoughts on the charges:
Republican and House Oversight Committee chairman, James Comer, said in a statement: "Mountains
of evidence reveals that Hunter Biden likely committed several felonies and
Americans expect the Justice Department to apply the law equally".
Rep Andy Biggs wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The Hunter Biden indictment on federal gun charges is a move to make you think that the DOJ is fair.
Don’t fall for it.
They’re trying to protect him from way more serious charges coming his way!"
Congressman Matt Gaetz told CNN: “I’ll be honest, getting Hunter on the gun charge is like getting Jeffery Dahmer (the American serial killer) on littering".
President Biden may be judged in court of public opinion
Sean Dilley and Rebecca Hartmann
Reporting from Washington
These charges represent the start of two distinct and serious trials for the Biden family.
Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years behind bars for allegedly possessing a handgun the prosecution say his drug use barred him from owning.
It’s unlikely that anyone convicted in these circumstances would be punished so severely.
But his father - who is not implicated or involved in his son’s criminal case - will, rightly or wrongly, be judged in the court of public opinion as he bids for a second term in office.
Publicly, the White House has had nothing to say about the indictment – but Joe and Jill have consistently said they love their son and they’ll continue to support him.
BreakingHunter Biden's lawyer responds
The BBC's US partner network CBS has just received a statement from Hunter Biden's attorney. Here it is, in full:
As expected, prosecutors filed charges today that they deemed were not warranted just six weeks ago following a five-year investigation into this case.
As expected, prosecutors filed charges today that they deemed were not warranted just six weeks ago following a five-year investigation into this case.
The evidence in this matter has not changed in the last six weeks, but the law has and so has MAGA Republicans' improper and partisan interference in this process.
The evidence in this matter has not changed in the last six weeks, but the law has and so has MAGA Republicans’ improper and partisan interference in this process.
Hunter Biden possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days was not a threat to public safety, but a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice.
Hunter Biden possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days was not a threat to public safety, but a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice.
We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate that law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court."
We believe these charges are barred by the agreement the prosecutors made with Mr Biden, the recent rulings by several federal courts that this statute is unconstitutional, and the facts that he did not violate that law, and we plan to demonstrate all of that in court.”
White House deflected questions yesterday
Although the indictment itself is fresh, it was known in advance that charges would be brought against Hunter Biden.
White House officials wouldn't answer reporters' questions about it yesterday.
CNN reports that a spokesperson referred queries to the Department of Justice and to Hunter Biden’s personal representatives, pointing out that this was an "independent investigation.”
Why Biden's plea deal fell apart in July
Under a plea deal negotiated over several weeks, Biden was to be charged with two misdemeanour counts for failing to pay his taxes on time in 2017 and 2018.
He was also to admit that he had illegally possessed a gun while being a drug user, and agree to drug treatment and monitoring in lieu of a more serious felony charge and possible jail time.
But during the three-hour hearing in July, US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika said she could not "rubber stamp the agreement".
She said the agreement contained "non-standard terms" and its proposed resolution for the gun possession offence was "unusual".
She questioned whether the deal would also provide Hunter Biden with immunity from crimes he could be found liable for in the future.
Watch: Why Hunter Biden is important to Republicans
In this short 90 second video explainer, the BBC's Anthony Zurcher examines why Hunter Biden - the US president's son - is looming large over the campaign trail and beyond.
Who is Hunter Biden?
Hunter Biden's personal struggles - from alcohol and drug abuse, to relationship strife - have spilled over into full public view in recent years. We have a long article detailing them here.
Here's a condensed version:
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1970 to Joe Biden and his first wife Neilia
When he was two - less than six weeks after his father's election to the US Senate - his mother and baby sister were killed in a car accident
Hunter later attended Georgetown University and Yale Law School, graduating in 1996
In 2013, he signed up for the US Navy Reserves but was discharged on his first day after testing positive for cocaine use. Later went on to speak about his addiction struggles
He married his first wife, lawyer Kathleen Buhle, in 1993. They have three children, but split in 2017
He worked at MBNA America, a bank holding company headquartered in Delaware and later acquired by Bank of America
He has faced scrutiny and attacks from Republican politicians over certain controversial business dealings. These include dealings in Ukraine, at a time when his father what the point-person for American-Ukrainian government relations
What Hunter Biden is accused of
The US president's son is looking at three charges. They are:
Making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm
Making a false statement related to information required to be kept by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer
Possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of, or addicted to, a controlled substance
Hello and welcome
Marianna Brady
In Washington DC
You’re joining us after President Biden's son Hunter was criminally charged with three counts of lying when buying a firearm.
The development comes after efforts to reach a plea deal failed back in July.
It’s the first time the child of a sitting president has been criminally prosecuted.
This all adds up to a rough week for President Biden, who learned on Tuesday that rival Republican lawmakers in Congress are launching an effort to impeach him.
They cited a “culture of corruption” in the Biden family and are focusing on his son’s business dealings and what the president knew about them.
This criminal charge is not related to those allegations, but it could still be damaging for a man who is running for his second term in office in 2024.
We’ve got journalists in Washington DC and in London following the latest developments - stay with us.
