Not today, no. But in late July the House of Representatives convened a landmark panel on UAPs in a serious acknowledgement that mysterious sightings deserve scrutiny at the highest levels of government.

Over the course of two hours, three witnesses shared their encounters with objects that defied physics. They told of pilots afraid to speak up, biological material recovered from crafts, and alleged retaliation against whistleblowers.

All acknowledged that anomalous phenomena were a potential national security threat.

While both Republican and Democratic lawmakers took the subjects seriously, a few expressed scepticism that extraterrestrial activity was afoot.

