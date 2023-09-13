Details are still murky, but we know he was caught by police about 08:00 EST (13:00 BST) today. A law enforcement source says he was arrested in a wooded area inside of a perimeter which had been set up by authorities. Images on US TV show him being led handcuffed, by a large team of police in camouflage uniforms, into a black van.
For 13 days police in the US have been searching for an escaped killer - and now they've caught him.
Danelo Cavalcante broke out from Chester County Prison on August 31 and has evaded a massive manhunt despite numerous sightings from the public.
Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference at 09:30 EDT (14.30 BST), which you will be able to watch at the top of this page.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates as the story unfolds.