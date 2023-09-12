House of Representatives to open Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans have been investigating the president since they took control of the House in January but the hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct by Biden.
They have, however, shed more light on business dealings by the president's son Hunter Biden, which Republicans say are questionable - and on Biden's knowledge of his son's activities.
Republicans want to see Hunter Biden further criminally charged. And by extension, the president. They allege that President Biden has profited from his son's business dealings in Ukraine and China.
Hunter Biden has been charged with two misdemeanour tax offenses for allegedly not paying income taxes in 2017 and 2018, years in which he earned in excess of $1.5m (£1.1m), according to the US Attorney's Office in Delaware.
He faces an additional felony charge for allegedly possessing a firearm while addicted to and using illegal drugs.
Hunter Biden had previously reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to the tax charges and admit the gun offence to spare himself prison time.
But a US District Court judge squashed the deal due to "non standard terms" and the "unusual" nature of the proposed resolution for the gun charge.
WATCH: Why Hunter Biden is important to Republicans
The BBC's Anthony Zurcher explains why the US president's son, Hunter Biden, is looming large over the campaign trail and beyond.
Top Democrat calls inquiry 'absurd'
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has just called the impeachment inquiry against President Biden "absurd".
He said it
should not interfere with efforts to avoid a government
shutdown.
"The American people want us to do something that will make
their lives better, not go off on these chases and witch hunts,"
Schumer told reporters.
"Now we have a group of Republicans - and McCarthy seems to go along - that want to go through the absurdity of impeaching a president when we have so many other things we have to get done," he added.
WATCH: Senators react to impeachment inquiry into Biden
Members of the upper chamber of the US Congress react to news that the lower chamber is launching an impeachment inquiry into the sitting president.
What powers would an impeachment inquiry have?
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
Speaker McCarthy has said in the past that impeachment proceedings would give House Republicans powerful new tools to investigate allegations of Biden's financial impropriety and "get the rest of the knowledge and information that's needed".
On Fox News, he drew parallels with the administration of Richard Nixon, who was the target of a congressional inquiry in 1974 but resigned before he was formally impeached.
"We're watching this administration use government much like Richard Nixon by denying us to get the information that we need," he said.
The House speaker previously had been reluctant to endorse calls from some Republicans in his chamber to initiate impeachment proceedings, saying that it was too soon to follow that course of action.
In July, he said his party would only launch a formal investigation when the evidence supported it.
The looming government shutdown is getting political
Today's announcement from Kevin McCarthy marks the first stage in impeachment.
But the inquiry is not simply about President Biden's alleged wrongdoing. The move from the Republican Speaker of the House may also be an attempt to rally his party around him as another government shutdown looms at the end of the month.
Right-wing Republicans, led by the House Freedom Caucus, have threatened to vote against a fiscal year 2024 budget this month if McCarthy does not meet a number of their demands.
These include steep spending cuts and accountability for alleged crimes committed by the Biden family.
McCarthy may hope the inquiry into Biden will be enough to satiate his Republican critics, gather enough support to pass the budget and avert a shutdown.
Right-wing Republican calls inquiry 'baby step'
Congressman Matt Gaetz - a far-right Republican and critic of Speaker McCarthy - has called the impeachment inquiry a "baby step, following weeks of pressure from House conservatives to do more".
Gaetz rose in the House just hours after the impeachment announcement to criticise McCarthy, saying the Speaker had failed to keep several promises made to his party's right flank after they helped him to win the speakership.
"Mr Speaker, you are out of compliance," Gaetz said.
"That’s
how you know that the rushed and somewhat rattled performance you just saw
from the Speaker isn’t real," he added - apparently referring to McCarthy's speech announcing the inquiry.
"We must move faster," he said.
Analysis
Could this backfire on Republicans?
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
The move by Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to back impeachment could be viewed as an attempt to curry the favour of right-wing House Republicans in the lead-up to the budget battles to come.
Such a strategy comes with risks, however. Centrist Republicans in competitive districts have expressed unease with an aggressive impeachment push, worried that it will alienate the independent and moderate voters who carried them to victory - and delivered the House majority to their party.
Already Democrats are pointing out that McCarthy sharply criticised Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi in 2019, when she announced an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump without holding a formal vote.
While McCarthy has only said he is approving an impeachment inquiry at this point, pressure will build for a formal authorising vote in the House to set the rules for impeachment hearings.
Such a vote would put those centrists on the record - and provide grist for Democratic attacks during the November 2024 general election.
WATCH: McCarthy says President Biden lied to America
The most senior Republican in the US House, Kevin McCarthy, has accused US President Joe Biden of lying to the public.
Here's McCarthy's statement from earlier, when he announced the impeachment inquiry:
The stages of impeachment
Impeachment inquiry
House members bring articles (charges) of impeachment against an official
Impeachment vote in House. If simple majority reached, the official has been impeached
Senate holds impeachment trial
Senate votes guilty or not guilty - if found guilty, they are removed from office or if found not guilty, they may continue to serve
An impeachment inquiry is often the first step towards an impeachment by the House of Representatives.
The process is an investigation or inquiry into potential wrongdoing that typically occurs before an impeachment vote.
Depending on what comes out of the probe, articles of impeachment will be written up and sent to the House to be considered.
'Unserious people' - Senator hits out at inquiry
Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, dismissed the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, saying House Republicans were opening the probe "even though they admit they have no reason to open an impeachment inquiry".
Republican-led inquiries into President Biden have not found any concrete evidence of his misconduct.
"They're just fundamentally unserious people," Murphy said.
Republican senators react to impeachment inquiry
Republican Senator Josh Hawley says he is in favour of
McCarthy's impeachment inquiry.
"I think the allegations are bad," he tells reporters.
"The only way to clear it up is let's just find out. Let's get the
facts."
Senator Mitt Romney, too, voiced support, saying he thought the
inquiry was appropriate.
"I think the fact that the White House had been singularly
silent and has coddled Hunter Biden suggests an inquiry is not
inappropriate," he said. Romney, a moderate Republican, voted to convict
Donald Trump in both his impeachment trials.
But Romney stressed that an inquiry is "very different than
an impeachment".
"An actual impeachment, would require the evidence of a
high crime or misdemeanour that has not been alleged," he said.
Could Biden be removed from office?
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House of Representatives and some centrists in the party, contemplating challenging re-election races in November 2024, have expressed unease with moving forward with a process that will only enflame political divisions in America.
Only three US presidents have been impeached - Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Donald Trump twice. No one was convicted by the Senate.
Democrats currently have a 51-49 majority in the Senate, virtually ensuring that any Biden impeachment referral from the House will meet a similar fate.
What is Biden accused of?
Under House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republicans have been
investigating President Biden since they took control of the House in January.
And at a press conference earlier, McCarthy said those inquiries
into the president “paint a picture of a culture of corruption”.
But after months of digging, those Republican-led probes have
found no concrete proof of misconduct by President Biden.
Instead, the hearings have shed some light on business dealings
by the president's only surviving son Hunter Biden, which Republicans say are
questionable - and on the president's knowledge of his son's activities.
Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for
possible tax crimes related to his foreign business interests.
There is no concrete evidence
that the president was involved in any wrongdoing.
White House slams impeachment as ‘extreme politics’
A White House spokesman has responded to Kevin McCarthy’s announcement,
calling it “extreme politics”.
“House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing”, spokesman Ian Sams
wrote on Twitter.
“His own GOP members have said so”.
What is impeachment?
Impeachment by the House of Representatives is the first
step in a formal process to remove a president - or other senior executive or
judicial official - from office.
It requires a simple majority vote in the
chamber to trigger a trial in the US Senate, where a two-thirds majority is
necessary for conviction and removal.
President Donald Trump was impeached twice when Democrats
controlled the House - over Ukraine in 2019 and the January 6 Capitol riot in
2021 - but was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the news that a formal impeachment inquiry will be opened into US President Joe Biden.
Kevin McCarthy, the most senior Republican, says the inquiry will focus on "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" into Biden.
Republicans have been investigating the president since they took control of the House in January.
So far, the hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct by Biden.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest news, analysis and reactions.
