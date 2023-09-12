House of Representatives to open Biden impeachment inquiry

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Republicans have been investigating the president since they took control of the House in January but the hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct by Biden.

They have, however, shed more light on business dealings by the president's son Hunter Biden, which Republicans say are questionable - and on Biden's knowledge of his son's activities.

Republicans want to see Hunter Biden further criminally charged. And by extension, the president. They allege that President Biden has profited from his son's business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden has been charged with two misdemeanour tax offenses for allegedly not paying income taxes in 2017 and 2018, years in which he earned in excess of $1.5m (£1.1m), according to the US Attorney's Office in Delaware.

He faces an additional felony charge for allegedly possessing a firearm while addicted to and using illegal drugs.

Hunter Biden had previously reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to the tax charges and admit the gun offence to spare himself prison time.

But a US District Court judge squashed the deal due to "non standard terms" and the "unusual" nature of the proposed resolution for the gun charge.

Read more here: The legal troubles of Hunter Biden