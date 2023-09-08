Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, as well as former Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, narrowly avoided being indicted by Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis.

In one of the most noteworthy revelations in a court document released in Georgia today, the grand jury that investigated efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election voted to recommend indictments for the three senators.

When Willis unveiled her sprawling racketeering charges against 19 individuals including former President Donald Trump, however, the three senators were not included.

The recommendations to indict were close votes – narrowly over the minimum of 12 out of 21 jurors necessary for approval.

That may have factored into a decision by the Atlanta district attorney not to move forward with charges against the senators.

What is certain, however, is that an already highly politically charged case involving several former government officials could have come close to including a current senator and two Georgia politicians who still harbour aspirations for future office.

Loeffler and Perdue both lost their senate campaigns in 2020, handing control of the upper chamber of Congress over to the Democrats in what was considered an electoral surprise.