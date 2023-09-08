In an angry online post, former president Donald Trump has condemned the special grand jury's report as having "zero credibility".
In his post on his Truth social media platform, Trump claimed the report "badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political witch hunt".
"Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time," he wrote. "It totally undermines the credibility of the finding".
He also repeats a common Trump refrain that the Georgia case is "election interference" on the part of an "out of control" prosecutor.
A close call for Lindsey Graham and others
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, as well as former Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, narrowly avoided being indicted by Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis.
In one of the most noteworthy revelations in a court document released in Georgia today, the grand jury that investigated efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election voted to recommend indictments for the three senators.
When Willis unveiled her sprawling racketeering charges against 19 individuals including former President Donald Trump, however, the three senators were not included.
The recommendations to indict were close votes – narrowly over the minimum of 12 out of 21 jurors necessary for approval.
That may have factored into a decision by the Atlanta district attorney not to move forward with charges against the senators.
What is certain, however, is that an already highly politically charged case involving several former government officials could have come close to including a current senator and two Georgia politicians who still harbour aspirations for future office.
Loeffler and Perdue both lost their senate campaigns in 2020, handing control of the upper chamber of Congress over to the Democrats in what was considered an electoral surprise.
Charges were recommended for three US senators
The special grand jury
recommended indictments against two former and one current US senator relating to possible
efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, none of whom were ultimately charged.
The report recommended Senator Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, and two of Georgia’s former senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for charges "with respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election".
None were ultimately on the list of 19 people, including the former
president, who were charged with conspiracy to overturn the vote.
Welcome to our live coverage
A new Georgia grand jury report shows one current and two former US senators were nearly indicted over their involvement to turn the 2020 election in Donald Trump's favour.
However, they were not on the final list of 18 co-conspirators indicted alongside Trump last month.
Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue – Georgia’s
senators at the time – and Senator Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, were
recommended for charges, according to the report.
The special grand jury also named Trump's former national
security adviser Michael Flynn, adviser Boris Epshteyn and
lawyers Lin Wood and Cleta Mitchell.
The report lays bare the secret panel's thinking as they looked at whether Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest news, reaction and
analysis to this story.
