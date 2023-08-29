Mass evacuations as hurricane surges toward Florida

After passing by western Cuba as a tropical storm, Idalia has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane as it barrels toward Florida.
It is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning in the Big Bend area, although forecasters warn its trajectory could still shift.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts it will by then be a "major hurricane“ - likely a Category 3 - with "life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds".
Idalia could bring up to 7 feet (2m) of storm surge to the densely populated Tampa Bay area, and as much as 15 feet (3m) in other areas.
Wind speeds are expected to reach 125mph (200km/h).
Much of the state's gulf coast - or western coastline - is currently under storm surge and hurricane warnings, with major tourist attractions, schools and airports all shutting down in anticipation.
What’s the latest?
Residents in at least 23 of Florida’s 67 counties are under evacuation orders as the state braces for Tropical Storm Idalia to make landfall.
"This is a major hurricane," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a Tuesday morning news conferences.
He added there would be "a lot of debris" and "a lot of power lines that are going to be down".
The storm surge could reach as high as 12 feet (3.5m) in some places, and DeSantis reiterated that locals should pack up and leave while they have the chance.
“If you’re there in that storm surge, you’re putting your life in jeopardy,” he said.
Those under evacuation orders do not have to leave the state, but could ”go to a shelter in a different part of your county, go to a friend’s house in an area that is not going to be susceptible to the storm surge, or a hotel”, DeSantis pointed out.
Tolls in affected counties have been waived to help fleeing residents.
More than 5,000 National Guard members, as well as thousands of search and rescue personnel and power repairmen, are on standby.
Sandbagging and stocking up
Florida residents have been filling sandbags to protect their homes and businesses from any flooding and storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia.
In this picture from Monday afternoon, groups of people fill bags from large piles of sands at a park in Bradenton, Florida.
Local authorities have warned the storm could be a category 3 hurricane when it hits Bradenton.
All of the area’s schools are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some operating as shelters.
Welcome
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Hurricane Idalia, which is forecast to intensify as it surges towards Florida.
Evacuations are currently underway in 21 counties of the US state, and residents have been warned to prepare for violent winds, intense rain and a potentially life-threatening storm surge.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warns the state should brace for "major impacts" from the storm.
Our reporters Mike Wendling and John Sudworth are on the ground in Tampa, where the international airport has now closed because of the storm.
When will the hurricane hit Florida?
Stick with us as we bring you the latest updates.