Mass evacuations as hurricane surges toward Florida

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Residents in at least 23 of Florida’s 67 counties are under evacuation orders as the state braces for Tropical Storm Idalia to make landfall.

"This is a major hurricane," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a Tuesday morning news conferences.

He added there would be "a lot of debris" and "a lot of power lines that are going to be down".

The storm surge could reach as high as 12 feet (3.5m) in some places, and DeSantis reiterated that locals should pack up and leave while they have the chance.

“If you’re there in that storm surge, you’re putting your life in jeopardy,” he said.

Those under evacuation orders do not have to leave the state, but could ”go to a shelter in a different part of your county, go to a friend’s house in an area that is not going to be susceptible to the storm surge, or a hotel”, DeSantis pointed out.

Tolls in affected counties have been waived to help fleeing residents.

More than 5,000 National Guard members, as well as thousands of search and rescue personnel and power repairmen, are on standby.