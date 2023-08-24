A basic summary: Trump, along with 18 others, are accused of spearheading a conspiracy to steal votes cast in 2020 for Joe Biden to overturn the Republican's narrow defeat in the state.

The 98-page indictment accuses Trump of 13 different criminal charges in the state of Georgia. Here's a look at some of them.

Violating Georgia's racketeering act: Trump has been charged under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, alleging he "unlawfully conspired" through a pattern of fraudulent activity to change the outcome of the election.

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer: Trump is facing three counts on this charge, including one over a January 2021 phone call where he asked a Georgia official to "find" around 12,000 votes.

Conspiracy to impersonate a public officer: Trump is said to have unlawfully conspired to influence people to falsely act as elected officials "with intent to mislead".

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree: Trump is alleged to have tried to defraud the public by conspiring to make a false document claiming victory in Georgia.

False statements and writings and filing false documents: He is also accused of trying to persuade Georgia legislators to "reject lawful" votes cast by elected officials.

