A basic summary: Trump, along with 18 others, are accused of spearheading a conspiracy to steal votes cast in 2020 for Joe Biden to overturn the Republican's narrow defeat in the state.
The 98-page indictment accuses Trump of 13 different criminal charges in the state of Georgia. Here's a look at some of them.
Violating Georgia's racketeering act: Trump has been charged under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, alleging he "unlawfully conspired" through a pattern of fraudulent activity to change the outcome of the election.
Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer: Trump is facing three counts on this charge, including one over a January 2021 phone call where he asked a Georgia official to "find" around 12,000 votes.
Conspiracy to impersonate a public officer: Trump is said to have unlawfully conspired to influence people to falsely act as elected officials "with intent to mislead".
Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree: Trump is alleged to have tried to defraud the public by conspiring to make a false document claiming victory in Georgia.
False statements and writings and filing false documents: He is also accused of trying to persuade Georgia legislators to "reject lawful" votes cast by elected officials.
Former president's bail set at $200,000
A judge who is overseeing Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case has already set the former president's bail at $200,000 (£157,000) - the highest of all 19 people charged.
An agreement says Trump can remain free pending trial so long as he does not attempt to threaten or intimidate witnesses.
Trump denies 13 charges, including racketeering and false statements.
Earlier this week, he took to his social media platform Truth Social to ask his followers if they could believe what was happening. "I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," he told his followers.
"She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT," Trump went on, adding: "This is in strict co-ordination with crooked Joe Biden's DOJ [Department of Justice]."
Welcome to our live coverage
It looks set to be another busy day for US politics.
We’re expecting former president Donald Trump to turn himself in today at Fulton County jail in Georgia on charges of attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
This could well mean that Trump has to have his fingerprints and mugshot taken.
He denies all 13 charges, including racketeering and false statements.
Yesterday, Trump’s co-defendants began surrendering at jail, including Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Our colleagues in Washington DC, London and Atlanta will be working together to bring you the latest updates throughout the day.