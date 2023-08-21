People use umbrellas as heavy rain falls in a street in Los Angeles
Live

California braces for imminent storm Hilary arrival

Live Reporting

Edited by Robert Plummer

All times stated are UK

  1. What's been happening?

    Here's what's been going on - and what we're expecting next.

    • A major tropical storm is bringing high winds and heavy rains to Mexico's Pacific coast
    • Storm Hilary - which has been downgraded from a hurricane - made landfall on Sunday in the northern part of Mexico's Baja California peninsula
    • One man died when a family of five was swept away into the sea, Mexican officials say. Houses were submerged in the town of Santa Rosalia
    • Mexican troops have been helping evacuate people from the worst-affected areas
    • Across the border in southern California, residents are preparing for Hilary's arrival - and there are already reports of flooding
    • It will be the first tropical storm in decades to hit California

  2. Welcome to our live coverage

    The US state of California is bracing itself for tropical storm Hilary - which is expected to arrive within hours.

    It would be the state's first tropical storm in 84 years.

    And it's already been described as an "unprecedented weather event" by the Los Angeles mayor.

    We're following the latest developments and we'll keep you posted.

