California braces for imminent storm Hilary arrival

A major tropical storm is bringing high winds and heavy
rains to Mexico's Pacific coast
Storm Hilary - which has been
downgraded from a hurricane - made landfall on Sunday in the northern part
of Mexico's Baja California peninsula
One man died when a family of
five was swept away into the sea, Mexican officials say. Houses were submerged
in the town of Santa Rosalia
Mexican troops have been
helping evacuate people from the worst-affected areas
Across the border in southern California, residents are
preparing for Hilary's arrival - and there are already reports of flooding
It will be the first tropical storm in decades to hit
California
What's been happening?
Welcome to our live coverage
The US state of California is bracing itself for tropical storm Hilary - which is expected to arrive within hours.
It would be the state's first tropical storm in 84 years.
And it's already been described as an "unprecedented weather event" by the Los Angeles mayor.
We're following the latest developments and we'll keep you posted.