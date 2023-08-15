Hawaii wildfires: Your questions answered

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Rebuilding will take a long time.

At the moment, efforts are still focused on recovery.

But it will likely take many years to rebuild, and billions of dollars. Estimates say 80% of Lahaina is gone.

Then there is the question of how to do it. Lahaina is the historic capital of the former royal kingdom of Hawaii.

Many buildings were built in the 1700s.

People we’ve been speaking to here stress that they want to make sure big developers don’t just build luxury high rises for tourists - pricing them out of their homes.