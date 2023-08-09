The wildfires are engulfing large swathes of Hawaii's Big Island and Maui in the archipelago - not unlike scenes we have seen across southern Europe and north Africa this summer.
Local media have written about "apocalyptic scenes" in the historic town of Lahaina, parts of which are said to have been destroyed or severely damaged by fire
-
CBS - the BBC’s US partner - reports that several homes and businesses have been destroyed there.
-
The US Coast Guard says it rescued 12 people who jumped into the sea to escape the blaze
- Hundreds of firefighters have been on duty battling the blaze and many roads are closed as officials in Maui issue evacutation orders to some residents
- Two thousand travellers have been sheltering in the island’s Kahului airport, according to the county of Maui's Facebook page
In pictures: Wildfires across Hawaii
'Apocalyptic scenes' on Maui
Fires have been reported across Hawaii’s two biggest islands: Maui and Big Island (the latter is also known as Hawaii island).
Here’s what’s been happening on Maui:
Hawaii wildfires prompt evacuations
