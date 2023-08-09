A wildfire burns on the island of Maui near an intersection in Lahaina, Hawaii, US, on 9 August 2023
Residents flee into sea to escape Hawaii wildfires

  1. In pictures: Wildfires across Hawaii

    The wildfires are engulfing large swathes of Hawaii's Big Island and Maui in the archipelago - not unlike scenes we have seen across southern Europe and north Africa this summer.

    An aerial view of fires burning over the island of Maui, Hawaii, at night
    Copyright: TMX/Reuters
    Image caption: A fire rages in Kihei, Maui County
    A view of the fires from on a road in Lahaina town on Maui island
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The fires have damaged parts of the historic Lahaina town, also on Maui
    Rings of fire surrounded by smoke on a mountain
    Copyright: TMX/Reuters
    Image caption: Rings of fire on a mountain in Kihei, Maui County
    A fire seen beyond a white gate and a forest in the distance
    Copyright: Senator Tim Richards/Facebook
    Image caption: This image posted by a state senator shows the situation on Big Island

  2. 'Apocalyptic scenes' on Maui

    Fires have been reported across Hawaii’s two biggest islands: Maui and Big Island (the latter is also known as Hawaii island).

    Here’s what’s been happening on Maui:

    • Local media have written about "apocalyptic scenes" in the historic town of Lahaina, parts of which are said to have been destroyed or severely damaged by fire
    • CBS - the BBC’s US partner - reports that several homes and businesses have been destroyed there.
    • The US Coast Guard says it rescued 12 people who jumped into the sea to escape the blaze
    • Hundreds of firefighters have been on duty battling the blaze and many roads are closed as officials in Maui issue evacutation orders to some residents
    • Two thousand travellers have been sheltering in the island’s Kahului airport, according to the county of Maui's Facebook page

  3. Hawaii wildfires prompt evacuations

    Marianna Brady

    Live reporter

    Hawaii is waking up to wildfires spurred by winds from Hurricane Dora.

    The fires have prompted evacuations on Maui and the Big Island, and caused the destruction of homes and businesses.

    I’m monitoring the latest situation from Washington DC, with James FitzGerald and Jack Burgess joining me in London.

    Our colleagues Aoife Walsh, Ece Goksedef and Ali Abbas Ahmadi are also helping out from London.

