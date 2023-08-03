Reuters Copyright: Reuters Jack Smith is the man tasked with building a case against Donald Trump Image caption: Jack Smith is the man tasked with building a case against Donald Trump

"The attack on our nation's Capitol on January 6th 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy… it was fuelled by lies - lies by the defendant..."

To UK readers, it may seem strange to hear an investigator – in this case special counsel Jack Smith – use such strong language.

After all, Donald Trump has not been found guilty of anything.

So it’s important to remember there are differences between legal systems in the UK and the US.

In the UK, a legal case generally becomes “active” when someone is arrested or charged.

When a case is active, the media or any member of the public can be in contempt of court if they risk prejudicing a future court case – for example, by suggesting someone is innocent or guilty.

The punishment can be very serious. And so UK media – and investigators – tend to use careful, even bland language until the case concludes.

The US does not have a similar law – and freedom of speech is enshrined in the constitution. So people, and the media, can speak much more freely.

Some prosecutors become high-profile figures as a result.

However, it’s worth saying that, after accusing Trump of lies, Smith did say "the indictment is only an allegation" - and that the defendant must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.