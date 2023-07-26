In a polarised political
landscape, there are few issues Republicans and Democrats in Congress can agree
on.
But the push for greater transparency from the Pentagon and intelligence
agencies over the issue of UAPs, formally known as UFOs, and the possibility of
extra-terrestrial life has seen a rare outbreak of bipartisanship.
Today’s
hearing by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee came about after
remarkable claims earlier this year from David Grusch, a former intelligence
officer, who claimed the US government was secretly holding “intact and
partially intact alien vehicles including one as big as a football field".
He’s
likely to be asked whether he has seen them with his own eyes. He’s previously
said he hasn't and that he’d only heard reports of the vehicles from trusted sources. Grusch will be among those giving evidence today.
Lawmaker says interest in UAPs dates back 50 years
We just heard from Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman, who's chairing today's hearing.
He says there's been interest in UAPs for over 50 years, and that two US presidents - Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter - have even claimed to see UFOs.
But he says the US government is not prepared to handle the interest.
There is "a pressing demand for government transparency and accountability" about reports of UAPs, Grothman says.
He yields the rest of his time to representatives Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna - who have spearheaded the research into UAPs.
Hearing begins
You can stream it live at the top of the page.
Who are the witnesses?
Today, we’ll be hearing from three witnesses, all who served in the US military:
David Grusch, a former US intelligence official for the Air Force
David Fravor, a former US Navy commander
Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot
The three witnesses will be sharing their experiences with UAPs.
Grusch has alleged that the US government has been covering up evidence of alien technology, while both Graves and Fravor have claimed they had first-hand encounters with UFOs.
They will be questioned by a small committee of lawmakers today.
What's the hearing about?
Today’s hearing, set to begin at 10:00 local time (15:00 BST), is centred on reports of UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.
It comes amid a push from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle for greater transparency about the reported encounters.
The panel will hear from three witnesses with knowledge of how the government has handled unidentified flying object (UFO) reports.
In a news release announcing the hearing last week, Republican Representative Tim Burchett said witnesses are being called to provide public testimony “because the American people deserve the truth”.
They hope the hearing helps pressure the executive branch to release more information about UAPs.
Welcome
Thanks for tuning into our live coverage.
Today, a House panel will hold a congressional hearing on unidentified flying objects, also known as UAPs or UFOs.
We’re expecting to hear from three former members of the US military who will be answering questions from lawmakers on the House Oversight’s subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs.
You will be able to stream the hearing live at the top of the page when it begins at the top of the hour.
