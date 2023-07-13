The last strike of this size cost Hollywood about $370m
The last time members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) walked out was in July 1980.
The walkout lasted 10 weeks.
The cost to the industry of that strike was estimated to be $100m (£131m), the New York Times said at the time, equivalent to about $370m today.
The last time both writers and actors went on strike together was in 1960 - when writers downed tools for 21 weeks and actors stopped work for six.
SAG president Fran Drescher slams Hollywood execs
Earlier, we heard from Fran Drescher, SAG's president, who said "the gravity of this move is not lost on me".
Drescher, known for her hit 1990s sitcom The Nanny, says the strike comes at a "very seminal moment" for actors working in the industry as studios "plead poverty".
She said studios claim they're losing money, but are "giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs".
"It is disgusting - shame on them," Drescher said at the SAG press conference.
"What's happening to us is happening across all fields of labour.
"When employers make Wall Street and greed their priority, and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run."
She said studios "are on the wrong side of history" and if members don't stand together, "we are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines".
What happens now?
SAG-AFTRA members, about 160,000 actors and performers, are expected to join screenwriters on picket lines tomorrow morning (local time), causing a large proportion of production work to stop.
Writers have been striking for several months already and have picketed outside the studios of major streamers including Disney, Netflix and Paramount. They are also striking over pay, work conditions and the use of AI in the industry.
What are celebrity actors saying about the strike?
Let's take a quick look at how some Hollywood stars have reacted to the strike announcement.
Actress Cynthia Nixon, best known for her role in Sex and the City and its reboot And Just Like That, tweeted:
The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived. I am proud to be standing tall with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long. We will win this!"
And Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram, saying "it's time to take down the masks", referencing the SAG-AFTRA symbol, "and pick up the signs".
Earlier in the day she wrote: "Union contracts PROTECT our SAFETY and EXPLOITATION! We are UNION STRONG!"
Oppenheimer stars leave UK premiere after strike called
Several Oppenheimer stars left the UK premiere of their blockbuster film before the screening began, after news of the strike was announced.
Director Christopher Nolan told the audience before the screening of the film that "unfortunately they've left to write their picket signs".
Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh were seen on the red carpet in London prior to the screening.
Christopher Nolan's much-hyped movie tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known for developing the atomic bomb.
Which movies are impacted?
Some of the biggest blockbusters currently in production which could be impacted include:
Wonder Woman 3
Ghostbusters 4
Mufasa: The Lion King
Avatar 3 and 4
Upcoming releases due to hold promotional events like press junkets and red-carpet premieres include:
Disney's Haunted Mansion (released 28 July)
A new Seth Rogen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film (2 August)
Sir Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie mystery A Haunting In Venice (15 September).
Overseas productions could also be affected, like Paramount's Gladiator sequel which is filming in Morocco and Malta.
You can read more about what will happen to your favourite films and television shows in this article.
How are studios reacting?
The group representing the studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, said that "a strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life".
"The union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry," its statement added.
What has just happened?
The Screen Actors Guild has announced it will go on strike, marking the start of the largest shutdown Hollywood has seen in some 40 years.
On Wednesday, the union - officially known as the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA - announced that it was unable to come to an agreement with major studios.
The union wants streaming giants to agree to a fairer split of profits and better working conditions.
Its negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend strike action.
This means the vast majority of US film and TV productions will stop production.
WATCH: Fran Drescher announces SAG strike
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the largest Hollywood strike in decades.
Earlier, we heard from the Screen Actors Guild who announced it will go on strike at midnight.
The union wants streaming giants to agree to a fairer split of profits and better working conditions.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates to this story.
