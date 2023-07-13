Reuters Copyright: Reuters Fran Drescher speaking at the strike announcement on Thursday Image caption: Fran Drescher speaking at the strike announcement on Thursday

Earlier, we heard from Fran Drescher, SAG's president, who said "the gravity of this move is not lost on me".

Drescher, known for her hit 1990s sitcom The Nanny, says the strike comes at a "very seminal moment" for actors working in the industry as studios "plead poverty".

She said studios claim they're losing money, but are "giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs".

"It is disgusting - shame on them," Drescher said at the SAG press conference.

"What's happening to us is happening across all fields of labour.

"When employers make Wall Street and greed their priority, and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run."

She said studios "are on the wrong side of history" and if members don't stand together, "we are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines".