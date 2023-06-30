Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Lorie Smith is a Christian website designer who does not want to provide services to same-sex couples Image caption: Lorie Smith is a Christian website designer who does not want to provide services to same-sex couples

The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling shortly on a case about whether a Colorado website designer must provide services to a gay couple.

But in recent days, questions have arisen about a key document in the case.

Lorie Smith, the Christian website designer, says that in 2016, a gay man named Stewart requested her services for his upcoming wedding. But when outlets contacted the person listed in court documents, he said he was neither gay nor had he contacted Smith.

In a statement to the BBC this morning, the group representing Smith claimed the reporting was a "last-minute attempt to malign Lorie" that "smacks of desperation to delegitimize her civil rights case and our judicial system".

The Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian advocacy group representing Smith, added she does not "do background checks on incoming requests to determine if the person submitting is genuine", and said whether the person lied to her is irrelevant to the case.

It is unclear if this new revelation will impact today's decision on the case.