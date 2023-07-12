He may have been appointed by then-president Donald Trump, but FBI director Christopher Wray is not too popular with some Republicans.
This hearing, with a Republican-majority committee, puts him on a collision course with lawmakers who have actively called for his impeachment.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against Wray back in May, for what she claimed was the director “turning the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland's personal police force”.
Greene’s impeachment resolution is co-sponsored by six Republicans, two of whom sit on the Judiciary Committee who will grill Wray today — Barry Moore and Jeff Van Drew.
And the chair of the Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, is a staunch Trump ally.
Last month, Jordan told CNN he believes “federal agencies have been turned on the American people”.
The hearing begins
The hearing has started, with committee chairman Jim Jordan giving his opening remarks.
What is this hearing about?
The hearing is titled: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation".
The House Judiciary Committee’s website says the hearing “will examine the politicisation of the nation's preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland”.
A main point of discussion will likely be former president Donald Trump’s indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents, which came after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Another topic likely to be discussed is the plea deal for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
The plea deal - for two misdemeanour tax crimes and admitting to illegally possessing a gun while a drug user - was criticised by top Republicans as evidence of a "two-tiered system of justice".
What is the House Judiciary Committee?
The committee‘s website says it acts as “the lawyer for the House of Representatives”.
Perhaps the most notable role it serves is during impeachment proceedings.
The committee approved impeachment resolutions against Donald Trump in 2019, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Richard Nixon in 1974.
The focus of the committee is broad and includes law enforcement agencies, federal courts and homeland security.
Any legislation that carries a possibility for criminal or civil penalties can be referred to the committee.
Republican Congressman Jim Jordan is the current chairman, and Republicans hold a majority in the committee.
Who is the FBI director?
The star witness of today’s hearing is the FBI director, Christopher Wray.
Former President Donald Trump tapped Wray to be the FBI’s chief back in 2017 during a chaotic time for the bureau.
Wray took over from acting director Andrew McCabe, who was appointed on an interim basis after Trump dramatically sacked James Comey.
Wray is a former assistant attorney general and was head of the justice department's criminal division during the George W Bush administration.
The New York Times, at the time of his appointment, described Wray as a “safe, mainstream pick” that is "likely to allay the fears of FBI agents who worried that Mr Trump would try to weaken or politicise the FBI".
Welcome
Hello and thank you for joining our coverage of FBI director Christopher Wray appearing before the House Judiciary Committee.
Wray was called on by the committee, led by Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress, to answer questions about claims of “politicisation of the nation's preeminent law enforcement”.
Lawmakers are expected to grill Wray, who was appointed by former US president Donald Trump, about the FBI's investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, as well as other cases.
Stay tuned as we bring you coverage and analysis of the hearing.
