EPA Copyright: EPA Jim Jordan Image caption: Jim Jordan

He may have been appointed by then-president Donald Trump, but FBI director Christopher Wray is not too popular with some Republicans.

This hearing, with a Republican-majority committee, puts him on a collision course with lawmakers who have actively called for his impeachment.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against Wray back in May, for what she claimed was the director “turning the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland's personal police force”.

Greene’s impeachment resolution is co-sponsored by six Republicans, two of whom sit on the Judiciary Committee who will grill Wray today — Barry Moore and Jeff Van Drew.

And the chair of the Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, is a staunch Trump ally.

Last month, Jordan told CNN he believes “federal agencies have been turned on the American people”.