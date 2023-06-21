We're continuing our live coverage of the ongoing search for the tourist submersible that went missing on Sunday while taking five people to view the wreck of the
Titanic.
We’ve just heard that an underwater sonar search
on Tuesday picked up "banging" noises from an the area where the sub disappeared off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada. Rescuers
are racing against the clock as the vessel’s supply of emergency oxygen is expected
to run out by Thursday.
The missing sub, dubbed the Titan, has less than 30 hours of emergency oxygen left, based on previous estimates
The US Coast Guard just said that a Canadian search aircraft picked up "underwater noises" in the search area, but it is unclear
when and how long the noises lasted
Among the five passengers onboard are British billionaire Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet
On Sunday, the sub lost contact with its support ship one hour and 45 minutes into its two-hour dive down to the Titanic wreck site, which lies at a depth of 3,800m
Search and rescue operations have covered an area of 7,600 sq miles (19,650 sq km), larger than the US state of Connecticut
Hamish Harding, 58, a British adventurer who has previously been to space and - multiple times - to the South Pole
British businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, a member of one of Pakistan's richest families and a supporter of two charities founded by King Charles
His son Suleman Dawood, a 19-year-old student
Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, a former French Navy diver who has reportedly spent more time at the Titanic wreck than any other explorer and was part of the first expedition to visit it in 1987
Stockton Rush, 61, the chief executive of OceanGate, the firm that operates the Titanic voyages
Where is the search happening?
The crew of the Titan submersible lost contact with its support surface vessel, the Polar Prince, an hour and 45 minutes after it began a dive to see the wreck on Sunday.
Titanic's wreck lies 435 miles (700km) south of St John’s, Newfoundland, in Canada, though the rescue mission is being run from Boston in the US.
US Coast Guard confirms 'underwater noises' after memo leak
The US Coast Guard said about an hour ago a Canadian search aircraft had detected "underwater noises" in the search area.
Remotely operated vehicles were relocated "in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises" but have so far "yielded negative results".
The US Coast Guard's Northeast Command said on Twitter these relocated searches continue.
The discovery of noises were first reported by US media, about an hour before official confirmation.
CNN and Rolling Stone reported that an internal US Department of Homeland Security memo said a Canadian aircraft had picked up "banging noises" heard in 30-minute intervals on Tuesday.
"Banging was still heard" four hours after the inital pick-up, when additional sonar was deployed to the area, the memos said according to reports.
What's the latest?
Who's on board?
If you're just catching up on this story, here's a quick reminder of who the five passengers onboard are:
Here is what we know about them.
