The US Coast Guard said about an hour ago a Canadian search aircraft had detected "underwater noises" in the search area.

Remotely operated vehicles were relocated "in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises" but have so far "yielded negative results".

The US Coast Guard's Northeast Command said on Twitter these relocated searches continue.

The discovery of noises were first reported by US media, about an hour before official confirmation.

CNN and Rolling Stone reported that an internal US Department of Homeland Security memo said a Canadian aircraft had picked up "banging noises" heard in 30-minute intervals on Tuesday.

"Banging was still heard" four hours after the inital pick-up, when additional sonar was deployed to the area, the memos said according to reports.