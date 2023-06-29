In the UNC case, the three liberal justices on the Supreme Court - Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson - dissented from the conservative majority.

In the Harvard case, Sotomayor and Kagan again dissented, while Jackson - who serves on the Harvard Board of Overseers - recused herself.

Sotomayor writes that today's decision "subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education", a move she says "rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress".

She argues the ruling "cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter".

Jackson - a Biden appointee and the first black woman ever to sit on the court - goes further: "With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces 'colourblindness for all' by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life."

"And having so detached itself from this country’s actual past and present experiences," she adds, "the Court has now been lured into interfering with the crucial work that UNC and other institutions of higher learning are doing to solve America’s real-world problems."