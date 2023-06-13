Trump
Live

Miami ready for protests before Trump court appearance

preview
2,847
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Isn't Trump already charged with something else?

    These charges - over Donald Trump's handling of classified documents - follow separate ones slapped on him earlier this year for allegedly falsifying business records over a hush-money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

    The latest case is being brought by a federal grand jury, which makes Trump the first former US president in history to face criminal charges on a federal level - that is, at a national level.

    It is against the law to keep classified or unauthorised documents and a conviction could carry jail time.

    The other indictment was brought by a New York City jury in April. Trump has denied wrongdoing and criticised both indictments as "politically motivated".

    In the Stormy Daniels case, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

    The New York case is now heading to trial, which is likely to happen in February or March next year. The most likely outcome is a fine.

    Video content

    Video caption: Donald Trump claims his New York indictment is election interference

  2. Where is Trump's court appearance happening?

    Trump will be arraigned - that is, answer the charges - at the Wilkie D Ferguson courthouse in Miami this afternoon.

    He arrived at the Trump National Doral hotel in the city on Monday and will travel from there to the courthouse.

    After leaving court, he will fly to his property in New Jersey to address supporters in a speech.

    Map of Miami
    Copyright: BBC

  3. How did this start?

    When Donald Trump left office in January 2021 he was supposed to hand over all presidential records, which are federal property, to the US National Archives.

    It is illegal for federal officials, including former presidents, to remove or keep classified documents at an unauthorised location.

    Just months after Trump left the White House, the Archives realised records were missing. These included some of Trump's correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and a letter from Barack Obama,

    The agency requested the records, and some were handed over.

    But in August 2022, the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized about 11,000 documents, some of which were marked as classified or top secret.

    And some were marked "TS/SCI" (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information) - a designation for material that could cause "exceptionally grave" damage to US national security.

    Other items included a binder of photos, a handwritten note, unspecified information about the president of France, and a clemency letter written on behalf of long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.

  4. Watch: The case explained in 90 seconds

    Video content

    Video caption: Trump's arrest in Florida explained in 90 seconds

  5. What we know about the charges

    Donald Trump is charged with keeping classified documents after leaving the White House which allegedly contained - among other things - nuclear secrets and military plans.

    The 37-count indictment was released last week.

    • The documents allegedly included information about US nuclear programmes, defence and weapons capabilities of the US and other countries, and potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack
    • Trump is accused of keeping the files at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and photos from the investigation show stacks of boxes stashed in a ballroom and a shower
    • He is also alleged to have lied to investigators and obstructed the investigation
    • Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is “innocent” and will “fight this out”
    • Legal experts say the charges against Trump could lead to substantial prison time - if he is convicted
    Bpxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021
    Copyright: US Justice Department via Reuters
    Image caption: Boxes of documents stored in a bathroom at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in early 2021

  6. Welcome to our coverage

    Owen Amos

    In London

    Trump
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Donald Trump's court appearance in Miami, as he is accused of keeping classified documents after leaving the White House.

    He's expected to be arrainged - that is, to appear in court to answer the 37 charges - at 15:00 in Florida (20:00 BST).

    We're running our page from London this morning, before soon handing over to colleagues in Washington DC and Florida.

    Stay with us for all the latest news, footage, reaction, and analysis.

Back to top