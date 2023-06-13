These charges - over Donald Trump's handling of classified documents - follow separate ones slapped on him earlier this year for allegedly falsifying business records over a hush-money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

The latest case is being brought by a federal grand jury, which makes Trump the first former US president in history to face criminal charges on a federal level - that is, at a national level.

It is against the law to keep classified or unauthorised documents and a conviction could carry jail time.

The other indictment was brought by a New York City jury in April. Trump has denied wrongdoing and criticised both indictments as "politically motivated".

In the Stormy Daniels case, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The New York case is now heading to trial, which is likely to happen in February or March next year. The most likely outcome is a fine.