These charges - over Donald Trump's handling of classified documents - follow separate ones slapped on him earlier this year for allegedly falsifying business records over a hush-money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.
The latest case is being brought by a federal grand jury, which makes Trump the first former US president in history to face criminal charges on a federal level - that is, at a national level.
It is against the law to keep classified or unauthorised documents and a conviction could carry jail time.
The other indictment was brought by a New York City jury in April. Trump has denied wrongdoing and criticised both indictments as "politically motivated".
In the Stormy Daniels case, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.
The New York case is now heading to trial, which is likely to happen in February or March next year. The most likely outcome is a fine.
Where is Trump's court appearance happening?
Trump will be arraigned - that is, answer the charges - at the Wilkie D Ferguson courthouse in Miami this afternoon.
He arrived at the Trump National Doral hotel in the city on Monday and will travel from there to the courthouse.
After leaving court, he will fly to his property in New Jersey to address supporters in a speech.
BBCCopyright: BBC
How did this start?
When Donald Trump left office in January 2021 he was supposed to hand over all presidential records, which are federal property, to the US National Archives.
It is illegal for federal officials, including former presidents, to remove or keep classified documents at an unauthorised location.
Just months after Trump left the White House, the Archives realised records were missing. These included some of Trump's correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and a letter from Barack Obama,
The agency requested the records, and some were handed over.
But in August 2022, the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized about 11,000 documents, some of which were marked as classified or top secret.
And some were marked "TS/SCI" (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information) - a designation for material that could cause "exceptionally grave" damage to US national security.
Other items included a binder of photos, a handwritten note, unspecified information about the president of France, and a clemency letter written on behalf of long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.
Watch: The case explained in 90 seconds
What we know about the charges
Donald Trump is charged with keeping classified documents after leaving the White House which allegedly contained - among other things - nuclear secrets and military plans.
The documents allegedly included information about US nuclear programmes, defence and weapons capabilities of the US and other countries, and potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack
Trump is accused of keeping the files at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and photos from the investigation show stacks of boxes stashed in a ballroom and a shower
He is also alleged to have lied to investigators and obstructed the investigation
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is “innocent” and will “fight this out”
Legal experts say the charges against Trump could lead to substantial prison time - if he is convicted
Welcome to our coverage
Owen Amos
In London
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Donald Trump's court appearance in Miami, as he is accused of keeping classified documents after leaving the White House.
He's expected to be arrainged - that is, to appear in court to answer the 37 charges - at 15:00 in Florida (20:00 BST).
We're running our page from London this morning, before soon handing over to colleagues in Washington DC and Florida.
Stay with us for all the latest news, footage, reaction, and analysis.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
The documents allegedly included information about US nuclear programmes, defence and weapons capabilities of the US and other countries, and potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack
-
Trump is accused of keeping the files at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and photos from the investigation show stacks of boxes stashed in a ballroom and a shower
-
He is also alleged to have lied to investigators and obstructed the investigation
- Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is “innocent” and will “fight this out”
-
Legal experts say the charges against Trump could lead to substantial prison time - if he is convicted
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Isn't Trump already charged with something else?
These charges - over Donald Trump's handling of classified documents - follow separate ones slapped on him earlier this year for allegedly falsifying business records over a hush-money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels.
The latest case is being brought by a federal grand jury, which makes Trump the first former US president in history to face criminal charges on a federal level - that is, at a national level.
It is against the law to keep classified or unauthorised documents and a conviction could carry jail time.
The other indictment was brought by a New York City jury in April. Trump has denied wrongdoing and criticised both indictments as "politically motivated".
In the Stormy Daniels case, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.
The New York case is now heading to trial, which is likely to happen in February or March next year. The most likely outcome is a fine.
Where is Trump's court appearance happening?
Trump will be arraigned - that is, answer the charges - at the Wilkie D Ferguson courthouse in Miami this afternoon.
He arrived at the Trump National Doral hotel in the city on Monday and will travel from there to the courthouse.
After leaving court, he will fly to his property in New Jersey to address supporters in a speech.
How did this start?
When Donald Trump left office in January 2021 he was supposed to hand over all presidential records, which are federal property, to the US National Archives.
It is illegal for federal officials, including former presidents, to remove or keep classified documents at an unauthorised location.
Just months after Trump left the White House, the Archives realised records were missing. These included some of Trump's correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and a letter from Barack Obama,
The agency requested the records, and some were handed over.
But in August 2022, the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized about 11,000 documents, some of which were marked as classified or top secret.
And some were marked "TS/SCI" (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information) - a designation for material that could cause "exceptionally grave" damage to US national security.
Other items included a binder of photos, a handwritten note, unspecified information about the president of France, and a clemency letter written on behalf of long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.
Watch: The case explained in 90 seconds
What we know about the charges
Donald Trump is charged with keeping classified documents after leaving the White House which allegedly contained - among other things - nuclear secrets and military plans.
The 37-count indictment was released last week.
Welcome to our coverage
Owen Amos
In London
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Donald Trump's court appearance in Miami, as he is accused of keeping classified documents after leaving the White House.
He's expected to be arrainged - that is, to appear in court to answer the 37 charges - at 15:00 in Florida (20:00 BST).
We're running our page from London this morning, before soon handing over to colleagues in Washington DC and Florida.
Stay with us for all the latest news, footage, reaction, and analysis.