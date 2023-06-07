Tens of millions of people in North America have been warned about potentially dangerous air quality as intense wildfires burn across Canada. Smoke blanketed large areas of Ontario and Quebec, while an orange haze hangs over much of the north-eastern US. Some cities including Toronto and New York briefly had the worst air quality in the world overnight. Environment Canada issued its strongest air quality warning for Ottawa on Tuesday, deeming it a "very high risk" to people's health. In Toronto and its surrounding areas, the air quality was classified as "high risk". Meanwhile, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified the air quality in much of the north-east as "unhealthy" especially for people who already have respiratory issues. In total, some 100m people around North America are thought to be under a form of air quality warning.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Canada wildfires, which has caused dangerous air quality in some of North America’s largest cities.
Like millions of New Yorkers, I woke up today to an eerie orange glow as the sun tried to break through the thick haze blanketing the city.
People are wearing masks outdoors to protect themselves from what was among the worst air quality levels in the world.
You can feel it sting your eyes and hit the back of your throat while walking outdoors.
And the situation is worse in Canada, where the country is dealing with what looks to be its worst wildfire season on record.
Some 160 fires are burning in Quebec. Across the country more than 3.3m hectares of land has burned already.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates.