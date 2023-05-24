We’re in a bit of a game of “Where’s Ron?”

We know the governor was here in Miami earlier today. He is said to have met up with high level donors in a nearby hotel.

We spotted a motorcade outside but it turned out the Boston Celtics are in town to play against the Miami Heat. (And we know Ron DeSantis is more of a baseball fan.)

There is a party planned for after his official announcement on Twitter later at a Miami hotel, but no word on if he will attend.

We don’t even know where he’ll be for the interview with Elon Musk this evening.

But with his upcoming public interviews and a big campaign rally next week, his strategy is clearly to keep the media's eyes on him for as long as possible.