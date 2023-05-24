We’re in a bit of a game of “Where’s Ron?” We\nknow the governor was here in Miami earlier today. He is said to have met up with high level\ndonors in a nearby hotel. We spotted a motorcade outside but it turned out the Boston Celtics are in town to\nplay against the Miami Heat. (And we know Ron DeSantis is more of a baseball fan.) There is a party planned for after his official announcement on Twitter later at a Miami hotel, but no word on\nif he will attend. We don’t even know where he’ll be for the\ninterview with Elon Musk this evening. But with his upcoming public interviews and a big campaign rally\nnext week, his strategy is clearly to keep the media's eyes on him for as long as possible.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marianna Brady
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Nikki Haley was Trump’s US ambassador to the United Nations. The former South Carolina governor, 51, is calling for “a new generation” of leadership
- Vivek Ramaswamy is a biotech entrepreneur. The 37-year-old claims he can drive America out of what he calls its “national identity crisis”
- Asa Hutchinson is a former two-term Arkansas governor. The 72-year-old has pitched himself as a “non-Trump” option
- Tim Scott is the only black man to serve in both chambers of the US Congress. The 57-year-old South Carolina senator pitched himself as the one to turn around “a nation in retreat”
- Larry Elder, 71, is a conservative talk radio host who says America is in decline
-
Trump’s vice-president Mike Pence and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, are also said to be weighing a run
Where's DeSantis today?
Nomia Iqbal
Reporting from Miami, Florida
We’re in a bit of a game of “Where’s Ron?”
We know the governor was here in Miami earlier today. He is said to have met up with high level donors in a nearby hotel.
We spotted a motorcade outside but it turned out the Boston Celtics are in town to play against the Miami Heat. (And we know Ron DeSantis is more of a baseball fan.)
There is a party planned for after his official announcement on Twitter later at a Miami hotel, but no word on if he will attend.
We don’t even know where he’ll be for the interview with Elon Musk this evening.
But with his upcoming public interviews and a big campaign rally next week, his strategy is clearly to keep the media's eyes on him for as long as possible.
The $88m war chest
Anthony Zurcher
North America correspondent
At the end of last month, the Florida governor had $88m (£71m) in a fund, Friends of Ron DeSantis, that was raised for his Florida re-election campaign and can be transferred to his presidential bid.
He also reportedly has about $30m (£24m) controlled by an independent committee that his allies can use to support his campaign.
Donald Trump, by contrast, reported a combined $18.8m (£15m) in fundraising over the first three months of 2023, with $13m (£10m) in his main campaign account.
Read more: Can DeSantis really beat Trump?
Who else is running for the Republicans?
Sam Cabral
US reporter
The path to the 2024 Republican nomination requires defeating one man: Donald Trump.
Despite the former president’s legal troubles, he leads in most national opinion polls.
Here’s who else is in the running for the Republicans:
Who is Ron DeSantis?
The Republican governor of Florida has built a national profile with his combative brand of cultural conservatism.
DeSantis, 44, is a relative newcomer to US politics, having first been elected to the House of Representatives in 2012.
He was elected governor of Florida in 2018.
DeSantis studied history at Yale University - where he was captain of the baseball team - and went on to Harvard Law School.
He served as an officer in the US Navy, and worked with detainees at Guantanamo Bay, as well as an assignment as a legal adviser for the elite US Navy Seals deployed to Iraq.
DeSantis hit the national spotlight for his handling of Covid-19 in Florida. By July of 2020 - as cases skyrocketed nationally - he ordered that schools be reopened.
You can read more about his career in this article.
Welcome to our live coverage
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork confirming that he will run for US president in 2024.
It has long been suspected that he would throw his hat in the ring, and filing the paperwork makes it official.
DeSantis will be taking on Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, and though he trails the former president in recent polls, he is considered his main contender.
In a few hours, DeSantis will join Elon Musk in a conversation on Twitter to publicly announce his campaign for president.
Stay with us for all the latest updates.