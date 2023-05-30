White House won't step in over Republican in-fighting
Director Shalanda Young, of the Office of Management and Budget, steps up to the mic and jokes about how gruelling it has been to reach this deal, saying she looks forward to seeing her children again soon and finding some clean clothes.
After giving some brief remarks, she starts taking
questions and is asked if she has an idea of how many votes Republicans will
provide in the House.
Young says: “This
is a fun day over there. There’s a lot of meetings, a lot of energy. But we’re
going to leave that to them, to work out the votes and how they get there.”
“What you don’t do is call members of Congress and tell
them what to do,” she says.
She said that her office and the White House were there to answer questions about the deal.
White House warns of consequences
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre opened the briefing by explaining why defaulting on the national debt is not an option.
She says the
economic stakes of a default are a recession, the loss of millions of jobs,
devastated retirement accounts and higher borrowing costs.
Jean-Pierre goes on to say that it’s up to the
House and Senate now, adding that they must pass the bill swiftly so President Biden can sign it into law.
The Rules Committee have entered the room
Sam Cabral
Reporting from Capitol Hill
Meanwhile just down the road at the US Capitol...
Most of the 13-member House Rules Committee - made up of nine Republicans and four Democrats -
have now entered the small chamber.
But Thomas
Massie and Chip Roy, two right-wing Republicans whose votes in this room will be closely watched tonight, are not here yet.
Massie
briefly entered and left.
About 50
people are packed into this hearing room in the corner of the Capitol.
Before
members vote, they will first hear from colleagues on the Budget and Ways &
Means Committees, as well as those offering amendments to the bill as currently
proposed.
There are currently 54 amendments proposed to the debt ceiling bill, according to CBS News, our partner in the US.
White House press briefing starting now
Before we turn to the House committee meeting, we're hearing the daily White House press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Shalanda Young, who leads the Office of Management and Budget. You can stream live at the top of the page.
We're expecting to hear about the US debt ceiling deal during this press conference, so stay with us as we bring you what the White House has to say.
Wall Street is ready for this fight to be over
Natalie Sherman
US business reporter
From the beginning, financial analysts have viewed the US defaulting on its debt as a remote possibility – a scenario so dire, and avoidable, as to seem nearly inconceivable.
That’s helped limit market losses, while negotiations went down to the wire.
The big three stock indexes – the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq – have been roughly flat this month – and remained so on Tuesday.
Some pockets of worry did emerge.
In particular, investors started demanding higher rates to hold certain short term US government bonds, which could be most at risk in a default.
But those rates receded a bit after the deal was announced this weekend.
Removing this uncertainty could provide some relief.
But many investors remain focused on other issues dogging the economy: inflation, the highest interest rates in 16 years, and a potential economic recession.
The debt ceiling, over time
McCarthy stands firm ahead of key meeting
Sam Cabral
Reporting from Capitol Hill
I'm on Capitol Hill about to head to the House Rules Committee meeting - the first major test for the deal brokered by Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Joe Biden.
McCarthy was mobbed a few moments ago by reporters and curious tourists as he walked out of his office.
The speaker was expressing confidence that he has the votes to get the debt ceiling deal over the line.
But some of his Republican members - including those aligned with the right-wing House Freedom Caucus - have already indicated they will not vote for his bill.
McCarthy says he is “not sure what's in this bill they’re so concerned about”.
Here’s the latest
This is where things stand:
After weeks of bitter talks, Democrats and Republicans have agreed a deal allowing the US to borrow more money to pay its bills - and avoid a financial crisis
The US is edging closer to its “debt ceiling”, the maximum amount of money it can borrow. If this debt limit isn’t raised by 5 June, the government will run out of money and default on its debt, which would be a historic first and have a catastrophic effect on global markets
President Joe Biden has called the deal a “compromise”, since it was far from what he originally hoped for. It must now be voted on and passed by Congress
The first vote is in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, and then the Senate will vote
A deal has been brokered but it is not a slam dunk as some diehards from both parties don’t like it
Some Republicans wanted more cuts to government spending and some Democrats do not want their plans watered down - so they may vote no
Tonight, we are watching the House Rules Committee as they vote to send it to the House floor for consideration - this is the first major test
Welcome
For weeks, there has been news of an impending US debt ceiling crisis.
But late Saturday night, a deal was reached between Republicans and Democrats - the first step in avoiding a crisis.
Tomorrow, it will be voted on by Congress.
Today, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are trying to convince opposition members in their party to vote for the deal and save the US from defaulting on its debt.
We’ll explain - as simply as we can - what the deal means and why it matters that it passes.
Stay with us. We promise we’ll try and make this as riveting as possible.
