BBC Copyright: BBC Shalanda Young Image caption: Shalanda Young

Director Shalanda Young, of the Office of Management and Budget, steps up to the mic and jokes about how gruelling it has been to reach this deal, saying she looks forward to seeing her children again soon and finding some clean clothes.

After giving some brief remarks, she starts taking questions and is asked if she has an idea of how many votes Republicans will provide in the House.

Young says: “This is a fun day over there. There’s a lot of meetings, a lot of energy. But we’re going to leave that to them, to work out the votes and how they get there.”

“What you don’t do is call members of Congress and tell them what to do,” she says.

She said that her office and the White House were there to answer questions about the deal.