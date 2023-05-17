Harry's statement blames 'highly aggressive paparazzi'

BreakingMore from Prince Harry and Meghan's spokesperson
We're hearing more details now from Prince Harry and Meghan's spokesperson, via our royal correspondent Sarah Campbell:
The alleged traffic violations during the chase include driving while on the phone, driving on the pavement, running a red light, reversing down a one-way street, driving while photographing, and illegally blocking a moving vehicle
The individuals in question were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, but they sped off to continue their pursuit
Footage of the alleged chase has been taken from security. There are no pictures at the moment but they do exist
The alleged chase involved half a dozen blacked out vehicles driving recklessly and endangering everyone around them
It lasted two hours - it's believed this is because they were staying at a private residence and they wanted the location to stay private
The BBC has contacted the New York Police Department for comment.
Prince Harry has blamed paparazzi for Diana's death
Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, died in a
car crash in Paris in 1997.
The limousine she was travelling in was being chased by the
paparazzi at the time.
Harry has previously blamed the photographers for the car crash and has spoken out multiple times about his anger at press intrusion.
Where were Harry and Meghan last night?
Prince Harry and Meghan attended a Ms. Foundation for Women awards ceremony in New York.
Meghan was honoured “for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”, in the words of the foundation.
Her mother, Doria Ragland, also attended the ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.
Harry and Meghan in ‘near-catastrophic car chase’ - spokesperson
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and her mother Doria Ragland were in a “near-catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers in New York on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the couple says.
The three were chased by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” for “over two hours”, the statement says.
The “relentless pursuit” resulted in “multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers”, it adds.
“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”
Welcome to the page
Welcome to our live coverage, after Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex said they were in a "near-catastrophic" chase with paparazzi on Tuesday night in New York.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
The alleged traffic violations during the chase include driving while on the phone, driving on the pavement, running a red light, reversing down a one-way street, driving while photographing, and illegally blocking a moving vehicle
-
The individuals in question were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, but they sped off to continue their pursuit
-
Footage of the alleged chase has been taken from security. There are no pictures at the moment but they do exist
-
The alleged chase involved half a dozen blacked out vehicles driving recklessly and endangering everyone around them
-
It lasted two hours - it's believed this is because they were staying at a private residence and they wanted the location to stay private
BreakingMore from Prince Harry and Meghan's spokesperson
We're hearing more details now from Prince Harry and Meghan's spokesperson, via our royal correspondent Sarah Campbell:
The BBC has contacted the New York Police Department for comment.
Prince Harry has blamed paparazzi for Diana's death
Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
The limousine she was travelling in was being chased by the paparazzi at the time.
Harry has previously blamed the photographers for the car crash and has spoken out multiple times about his anger at press intrusion.
Where were Harry and Meghan last night?
Prince Harry and Meghan attended a Ms. Foundation for Women awards ceremony in New York.
Meghan was honoured “for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”, in the words of the foundation.
Her mother, Doria Ragland, also attended the ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.
Harry and Meghan in ‘near-catastrophic car chase’ - spokesperson
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and her mother Doria Ragland were in a “near-catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers in New York on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the couple says.
The three were chased by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” for “over two hours”, the statement says.
The “relentless pursuit” resulted in “multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers”, it adds.
“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”
Welcome to the page
Welcome to our live coverage, after Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex said they were in a "near-catastrophic" chase with paparazzi on Tuesday night in New York.
We'll bring you the latest news and reaction.