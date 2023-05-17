Harry's statement blames 'highly aggressive paparazzi'

We're hearing more details now from Prince Harry and Meghan's spokesperson, via our royal correspondent Sarah Campbell:

The alleged traffic violations during the chase include driving while on the phone, driving on the pavement, running a red light, reversing down a one-way street, driving while photographing, and illegally blocking a moving vehicle

The individuals in question were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, but they sped off to continue their pursuit

Footage of the alleged chase has been taken from security. There are no pictures at the moment but they do exist

The alleged chase involved half a dozen blacked out vehicles driving recklessly and endangering everyone around them

It lasted two hours - it's believed this is because they were staying at a private residence and they wanted the location to stay private

The BBC has contacted the New York Police Department for comment.