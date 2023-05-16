It was as much about the lawmakers trying hard not to let AI become a runaway train as it was about the unflappable Sam Altman answering question after question, many of them similar in theme.

For now at least they appear to be on the same team.

Altman said he doesn't make money from OpenAI and he set it up to try to protect humanity from less scrupulous companies. Every time someone uses ChatGPT it costs the firm money.

He does worry about the tech's potential to cause harm and he says its safety measures are in part designed to protect children even though the project is not intended for them.

The committee said it intended to make this a series of hearings and given that this one comfortably lasted three hours it's clear there is plenty more to discuss.