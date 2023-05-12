WATCH: Daniel Penny escorted out of police station
This is the moment a handcuffed Daniel Penny was escorted out of the police station after turning himself in over the death of Jordan Neely. He is expected to be arraigned in court soon on manslaughter charges.
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
Daniel Penny has just left the Manhattan police precinct where he turned himself in this morning.
We are waiting for his arraignment in the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.
Tributes to Jordan Neely spread across Manhattan
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
I took this photo outside the
Broadway-Lafayette St subway entrance in the days after Jordan Neely died.
It’s one of the many makeshift
memorials which are now dotted across New York City.
His death has caused waves of intense anger
in parts of the New York City community, and sparked multiple protests.
'Being homeless shouldn't be death sentence' - Sharpton
Charges against Daniel Penny are "just step one in justice for Jordan Neely", the US civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton has said.
Sharpton, who is due to speak at Neely's funeral next week, reminds people not to forget "that there were three people restraining him [Neely]".
He calls it "vital" that two other unidentified people who were also seen restraining Neely "are also held accountable for their actions".
Sharpton adds that the justice system "needs to send a clear, loud message that vigilantism has never been acceptable".
Being homeless, black or having a mental health episode "should not be a death sentence", he concludes.
Neely had been shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money, witnesses said, though there is no indication he physically attacked anyone on the train.
Neely's family have similarly called for Penny to be in prison, saying in a statement earlier this week: "the family wants you to know that Jordan matters".
Lawyer says Penny surrendered voluntarily
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
We heard from Thomas Kenniff, Daniel Penny's lawyer, outside the fifth precinct this morning.
Kenniff said his client surrendered at the request of the New York County District Attorney's office.
"He did so voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation," he said.
"The case will now go to court. We expect an arraignment will occur this afternoon and the process will unfold from there.
“He's dealing with the situation, like I said, with the sort of integrity and honour that is characteristic of who he is, characteristic of his honourable service in the United States Marine Corps. And, you know, he has his head held up high.”
Watch: New Yorkers react to Neely's death on subway
What happened on the subway?
Jordan Neely, a homeless man, was pinned to the ground by Daniel Penny and restrained for several minutes on a New York Subway on 1 May.
Neely had been shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money, witnesses said, though there is no indication he physically attacked anyone in the subway car.
Neely was later found unconscious in the carriage and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death resulted from compression of the neck, the city's medical examiner ruled.
Penny was initially questioned by police and then released on the day of Neely's death.
But video of the altercation filmed by a bystander set off protests, and the Manhattan district attorney's office soon launched an investigation.
The video, captured by a freelance journalist on the train, shows the former US Marine holding Neely around the neck for two minutes and 55 seconds.
Watch: Daniel Penny surrenders to police
The former US Marine turned himself in to police early Friday morning.
At court
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
I’ve just arrived at Manhattan criminal court this morning, where Daniel Penny is expected to be arraigned at some point today.
Media line the streets outside court, but the expected protestors have yet to arrive.
There is a small memorial dedicated to Jordan Neely across from the courthouse with a picture of him from his time as a Michael Jackson impersonator.
Next to it, a sign urges officials to prosecute Penny.
Welcome to our live coverage
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
We’re covering the arraignment
of Daniel Penny.
The former US Marine has
turned himself into authorities and will be charged with manslaughter after he
placed a fellow passenger in a fatal chokehold on the New York subway.
The 24-year-old is accused of
causing the death of Jordan Neely, 30, in a train carriage on 1 May.
His lawyers said he could not
have known his actions to subdue Neely would lead to his death.
Neely, who was asking people for money on the train, was pinned to the
ground and put in a chokehold for several minutes.
His death has sparked
protests and calls for New York to address homelessness.
