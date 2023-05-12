REUTERS/Jeenah Moon Copyright: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Charges against Daniel Penny are "just step one in justice for Jordan Neely", the US civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton has said.

Sharpton, who is due to speak at Neely's funeral next week, reminds people not to forget "that there were three people restraining him [Neely]".

He calls it "vital" that two other unidentified people who were also seen restraining Neely "are also held accountable for their actions".

Sharpton adds that the justice system "needs to send a clear, loud message that vigilantism has never been acceptable".

Being homeless, black or having a mental health episode "should not be a death sentence", he concludes.

Neely had been shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money, witnesses said, though there is no indication he physically attacked anyone on the train.

Neely's family have similarly called for Penny to be in prison, saying in a statement earlier this week: "the family wants you to know that Jordan matters".