Live
Republican George Santos charged with fraud and money laundering
viewing this page
With reporting from Madeline Halpert in London, Anthony Zurcher in Washington and Emily McGarvey in London
With reporting from Madeline Halpert in London, Anthony Zurcher in Washington and Emily McGarvey in London
Live Reporting
Brandon Livesay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Counts one through five: wire fraud - Santos allegedly sent emails and texts falsely claiming that money raised would be used for his House campaign
-
Counts six through eight: unlawful monetary transactions over $10,000 - on three separate occasions, Santos allegedly electronically transferred more than $20,000 of funds into his bank account
-
Count nine: theft of public money - between June 2020 and April 2021, Santos allegedly stole public funds from the government
-
Counts 10 and 11: fraudulent unemployment benefits - between June 2020 and April 2021, Santos "knowingly and intentionally devise[d] a scheme" to defraud the New York State Department of Labor, prosecutors say
-
Counts 12 and 13: prosecutors allege he made false statements to Congress on income disclosure forms
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How much time in prison could Santos face?
George Santos could face a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars if convicted of the most serious charge, according to the Justice Department.
What are the counts Santos faces?
The Republican congressman has been charged with 13 counts. Here's what each of them alleges:
Court documents say Santos lied about TV campaign advertisements
Prosecutors are claiming the Republican congressman falsely told supporters he was raising money for TV advertisements.
Instead, they claim, he withdrew the money for personal uses, paying back car loans, credit card payments and personal debts while also purchasing designer clothing.
Santos defrauded Covid-19 benefits, prosecutors say
Santos applied for Covid-19 unemployment benefits in 2020 despite the fact that he was actually employed at an investment firm, according to the court documents.
He falsely claimed the benefits for nearly a year, prosecutors say.
Santos arraignment scheduled for 13:00 ET
We've just heard that Republican congressman Gorge Santos is to be arraigned in court today at 13:00 ET (18:00 BST) at the Alfonse D’Amato Federal Courthouse on New York's Long Island.
Santos lied to Congress, prosecutors allege
Santos is facing two counts of lying to the US House of Representatives.
Federal prosecutors say he lied about how much money he earned from his company, the Devolder Organization. He also lied about having a checking account with between $100,000 and $250,000, according to prosecutors.
What do federal prosecutors allege Santos did?
In court documents unsealed this morning after Santos handed himself in, prosecutors allege the Republican congressman participated in an elaborate fraud scheme.
More specifically, they claim he defrauded those who gave him money for his House of Representatives campaign, instead using the funds for personal expenses including luxury designer clothing and credit card payments.
We're going through court documents now and will keep you updated as we learn more.
BreakingSantos hands himself in
The Republican congressman has just turned himself in to authorities at federal court on Long Island.
He's been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.
Who is George Santos?
The New York Republican congressman is a relative newcomer to politics.
Before winning his House race in the November 2022 midterm election, the 34-year-old claimed he was "the full embodiment of the American dream": an openly gay child of Brazilian immigrants who rose through the Wall Street ranks before entering the world of politics.
But within weeks of taking office, it was reported that much of his CV was fake.
Among the series of allegations he faces: lying about his college degrees and his work experience; violating campaign finance and conflict of interest laws; falsely claiming his grandparents survived the Holocaust; and creating a fake animal charity he allegedly used to siphon away cash meant for a veteran's dying dog.
Santos has admitted to “embellishing” his resume, but he’s denied some of the more concerning accusations against him, including theft.
You can read more about who the congressman is and why he’s embroiled in scandal here.
Welcome to our live page coverage
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of Republican Congressman George Santos.
Santos is expected to turn himself in to authorities in federal court in Long Island, New York sometime this morning.
Federal prosecutors charged the embattled House Republican yesterday evening.
We don’t know yet what the charges are but we’ll likely find out when he’s arraigned in court, which could be as early as this afternoon.