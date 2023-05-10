Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The New York Republican congressman is a relative newcomer to politics.

Before winning his House race in the November 2022 midterm election, the 34-year-old claimed he was "the full embodiment of the American dream": an openly gay child of Brazilian immigrants who rose through the Wall Street ranks before entering the world of politics.

But within weeks of taking office, it was reported that much of his CV was fake.

Among the series of allegations he faces: lying about his college degrees and his work experience; violating campaign finance and conflict of interest laws; falsely claiming his grandparents survived the Holocaust; and creating a fake animal charity he allegedly used to siphon away cash meant for a veteran's dying dog.

Santos has admitted to “embellishing” his resume, but he’s denied some of the more concerning accusations against him, including theft.

