E Jean Carroll has made her way into the New York City courthouse.
She will be present as the jury hears closing arguments from both legal teams.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Key moments from the trial
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The closely watched two-week New York civil rape trial against the former president has been filled with tense exchanges between lawyers and controversial remarks from the former president about women’s bodies.
Here are some of the key moments.
Carroll’s opening testimony offered an in-depth and graphic description of the assault she alleges happened in the Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store and the trauma she faced as a result. "As I'm sitting here today I can still feel it," she told the court.
During cross examination, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina tried to cast doubt about the assault allegation, asking Carroll why she did not scream. “I'm telling you he raped me whether I screamed or not," she told Mr Tacopina at one point.
Lawyers for Carroll resurfaced Trump’s controversial 2005 Access Hollywood tape, which features the former president saying you can “grab women by the [expletive]”. During a video-taped deposition, Trump seemed to double down on the remarks, claiming: “if you look over the last million years, that’s been largely true - not always true, but largely true, unfortunately or fortunately.”
At one point in the video deposition, Trump appeared to mistake Carroll for his ex-wife, Marla Maple, which Carroll’s lawyers argued undermined Trump’s claims the writer was “not his type”. Shown an old photo of himself with others at an event including Carroll, Trump said, “It’s Marla”, before his lawyer told him the woman he referenced in the photo was indeed Carroll.
Court evidenceCopyright: Court evidence
The alleged sexual assault
Ms Carroll, 79, says the attack occurred at a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in late 1995 or early 1996.
The pair had bumped into each other while shopping, she said.
Trump then allegedly asked her for advice when buying lingerie for another woman and jokingly asked her to model it for him.
But once in the changing rooms, Carroll claimed the real estate tycoon lunged at her, pinned her against a wall and assaulted her.
Carroll, whose "Ask E. Jean" advice column appeared in Elle magazine from 1993 to 2019, claims she managed to push him off after a "colossal struggle".
She did not report the alleged encounter to police, her complaint said, because she "was in shock and did not wish to think of herself as a rape victim".
Two of Carroll's friends, Carol Martin and Lisa Birnbach, have said the writer told them about the alleged incident within days.
What are the allegations?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The jury will deliberate on three things once closing statements wrap.
Count I - Battery - The jury must decide if Donald Trump is liable for battery when he allegedly “forcibly raped and groped” E Jean Carroll, as the lawsuit claims. Carroll’s team must have proved that Trump “intentionally, and without her consent, attacked Carroll to satisfy his own sexual desires”.
Count II - Defamation - The jury must decide if Trump’s comments on Truth Social in 2022 October “contained numerous falsehoods about Carroll” that “caused Carroll to suffer reputational, emotional, and professional harm”.
Prayer for Relief - In addition to the counts of battery and defamation, the jury will rule if Trump must retract his statements about Carroll and award her with “punitive and exemplary damages”.
A marketing professor told the jury that his post about her caused Carroll damages of an estimated $368,000 (£290,000) to $2.7m (£2.13m). The jury will also decide an additional sum for damages over the alleged battery.
Welcome
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the E Jean Carroll civil rape and defamation trial against former president Donald Trump.
We will hear closing arguments from both legal teams today in what will be a busy hearing at the New York City courtroom.
A verdict from the jury is expected tomorrow, but we will be keeping across all developments.
Nada Tawfik and Madeline Halpert are in court bringing us the latest updates, alongside US digital reporter Brandon Drenon and myself.
Live Reporting
Edited by Brandon Livesay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Carroll’s opening testimony offered an in-depth and graphic description of the assault she alleges happened in the Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store and the trauma she faced as a result. "As I'm sitting here today I can still feel it," she told the court.
-
During cross examination, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina tried to cast doubt about the assault allegation, asking Carroll why she did not scream. “I'm telling you he raped me whether I screamed or not," she told Mr Tacopina at one point.
-
Lawyers for Carroll resurfaced Trump’s controversial 2005 Access Hollywood tape, which features the former president saying you can “grab women by the [expletive]”. During a video-taped deposition, Trump seemed to double down on the remarks, claiming: “if you look over the last million years, that’s been largely true - not always true, but largely true, unfortunately or fortunately.”
-
At one point in the video deposition, Trump appeared to mistake Carroll for his ex-wife, Marla Maple, which Carroll’s lawyers argued undermined Trump’s claims the writer was “not his type”. Shown an old photo of himself with others at an event including Carroll, Trump said, “It’s Marla”, before his lawyer told him the woman he referenced in the photo was indeed Carroll.
Court evidenceCopyright: Court evidence Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
E Jean Carroll arrives at court
E Jean Carroll has made her way into the New York City courthouse.
She will be present as the jury hears closing arguments from both legal teams.
Key moments from the trial
Madeline Halpert
Reporting from court
The closely watched two-week New York civil rape trial against the former president has been filled with tense exchanges between lawyers and controversial remarks from the former president about women’s bodies.
Here are some of the key moments.
The alleged sexual assault
Ms Carroll, 79, says the attack occurred at a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in late 1995 or early 1996.
The pair had bumped into each other while shopping, she said.
Trump then allegedly asked her for advice when buying lingerie for another woman and jokingly asked her to model it for him.
But once in the changing rooms, Carroll claimed the real estate tycoon lunged at her, pinned her against a wall and assaulted her.
Carroll, whose "Ask E. Jean" advice column appeared in Elle magazine from 1993 to 2019, claims she managed to push him off after a "colossal struggle".
She did not report the alleged encounter to police, her complaint said, because she "was in shock and did not wish to think of herself as a rape victim".
Two of Carroll's friends, Carol Martin and Lisa Birnbach, have said the writer told them about the alleged incident within days.
What are the allegations?
The jury will deliberate on three things once closing statements wrap.
Count I - Battery - The jury must decide if Donald Trump is liable for battery when he allegedly “forcibly raped and groped” E Jean Carroll, as the lawsuit claims. Carroll’s team must have proved that Trump “intentionally, and without her consent, attacked Carroll to satisfy his own sexual desires”.
Count II - Defamation - The jury must decide if Trump’s comments on Truth Social in 2022 October “contained numerous falsehoods about Carroll” that “caused Carroll to suffer reputational, emotional, and professional harm”.
Prayer for Relief - In addition to the counts of battery and defamation, the jury will rule if Trump must retract his statements about Carroll and award her with “punitive and exemplary damages”.
A marketing professor told the jury that his post about her caused Carroll damages of an estimated $368,000 (£290,000) to $2.7m (£2.13m). The jury will also decide an additional sum for damages over the alleged battery.
Welcome
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the E Jean Carroll civil rape and defamation trial against former president Donald Trump.
We will hear closing arguments from both legal teams today in what will be a busy hearing at the New York City courtroom.
A verdict from the jury is expected tomorrow, but we will be keeping across all developments.
Nada Tawfik and Madeline Halpert are in court bringing us the latest updates, alongside US digital reporter Brandon Drenon and myself.