Ms Carroll, 79, says the attack occurred at a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in late 1995 or early 1996.

The pair had bumped into each other while shopping, she said.

Trump then allegedly asked her for advice when buying lingerie for another woman and jokingly asked her to model it for him.

But once in the changing rooms, Carroll claimed the real estate tycoon lunged at her, pinned her against a wall and assaulted her.

Carroll, whose "Ask E. Jean" advice column appeared in Elle magazine from 1993 to 2019, claims she managed to push him off after a "colossal struggle".

She did not report the alleged encounter to police, her complaint said, because she "was in shock and did not wish to think of herself as a rape victim".

Two of Carroll's friends, Carol Martin and Lisa Birnbach, have said the writer told them about the alleged incident within days.