Less serious than treason, seditious conspiracy is defined as a plot to overthrow the government or use force "to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States".

It is from the Civl War era and rarely used, though the case of the Oath Keepers, another far-right group, was the first successful prosecution for seditious conspiracy since 1995.

Last November, a jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of the rare charge of seditious conspiracy following a two-month trial.

He plotted an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Biden on 6 January, prosecutors said.

Three other members of that militia were acquitted of the charge during last year's trial.