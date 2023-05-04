Brandon Livesay, Marianna Brady and Jessica Murphy
Who were the four found guilty on the sedition charge?
The four defendants found guilty on the seditious conspiracy charge are:
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio
Ethan Nordean
Joe Biggs
Zachary Rehl
The jury did not reach a verdict on that count for the final defendant, Dominic Pezzola.
What is seditious conspiracy?
Less serious than treason, seditious conspiracy is defined as a plot to overthrow the government or use force "to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States".
It is from the Civl War era and rarely used, though the case of the Oath Keepers, another far-right group, was the first successful prosecution for seditious conspiracy since 1995.
Last November, a jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of the rare charge of seditious conspiracy following a two-month trial.
He plotted an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Biden on 6 January, prosecutors said.
Three other members of that militia were acquitted of the charge during last year's trial.
Who is on trial?
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, was at the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 and became the leader of the Proud Boys the following year.
Ethan Nordean, 31, of Washington state, who goes by the alias "Rufio Panman". Nordean was active in street protests and brawls with anti-fascist activists in the Pacific Northwest. In video from 6 January, he was seen leading members of the group around the Capitol
Joe Biggs, 38, of Florida. Biggs is a US Army veteran and former broadcaster for Alex Jones's Infowars. He was pictured next to Nordean throughout the riot
Zachary Rehl, 37, a former US Marine and the leader of the Philadelphia branch of the Proud Boys
Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester in New York state. Pezzola, also a former US Marine, was one of the first people to reach one of the entrances to the Capitol, where he took a riot shield off a police officer and smashed a window
What charges do the defendants face?
The most significant charge faced by the five defendants is seditious conspiracy.
Seditious conspiracy is when a group of people plot to overthrow the government or use force "to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States".
It's a rarely used law that dates from the Civil War.
All told, each of the five defendants face ten counts.
The other counts are:
Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding
Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
Conspiracy to Prevent an Officer from Discharging Duties
Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting
Two counts of Destruction of Government Property, and Aiding and Abetting
Two counts of Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers
Robbery of Personal Property of the United States
The jury in the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy case has reached a partial verdict.
