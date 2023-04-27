Jerry Springer, era-defining talk show host, dies aged 79

Springer’s larger-than-life persona was the perfect match for Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged me.

Appearing in the 1999 hit comedy as himself, Springer lampooned his own talk show in a scene where he interviewed Mike Myer’s character Dr Evil.

Sure enough, a fight broke out between Dr Evil and other talk show guests while the crowd started that infamous chant of “Jerry, Jerry”.

Springer ends up in the fray, clearly in on the joke.

The Austin Powers cameo was somewhat rare for the TV host, with relatively few film credits to his name.

He did feature in the 1998 comedy Ringmaster and also played himself in the 2005 action flick Domino alongside Keira Knightley.

Springer's most recent appearance on television was in October 2022 as a contestant on The Masked Singer, where he wore a beetle costume in the celebrity singing game show.