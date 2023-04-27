Jerry Springer, era-defining talk show host, dies aged 79

The most absurd moments on the Jerry Springer Show
It’s hard to count just how many wild moments there were on The Jerry Springer Show, which was known for causing controversy and featuring a cast of bizarre characters. Here are some of the episodes that viewers have been unlikely to forget:
Springer once spoke to a man who married a horse named Pixel, kissing the horse on stage. The episode was so controversial several local TV stations refused to air it.
Springer tried to moderate a conversation between members of the far-right Jewish Defense League and members of the white supremacist Klu Klux Klan, leading to a fight on stage. Springer, himself, is Jewish.
A man came on the show to inform his girlfriend he was cheating on her with a stripper, leading to yet another on-air brawl between the stripper, the girlfriend and the boyfriend.
David, the "Kung Fu Hillbilly", told Springer he learned kung fu from watching VCR tapes and came onto the show because of a problem with his roommate Lil Wayne (unrelated to the American rap star).
Though the episodes drew laughs, Springer was sometimes accused of exploiting vulnerable people on his show.
In 2019, the family of a man who appeared in a 2018 episode sued Springer, alleging the episode, in which his fiancée called off their engagement on air, led him to die by suicide.
Jerry vs Dr Evil in Austin Powers
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Springer’s
larger-than-life persona was the perfect match for Austin Powers: The Spy Who
Shagged me.
Appearing
in the 1999 hit comedy as himself, Springer lampooned his own talk show in a
scene where he interviewed Mike Myer’s character Dr Evil.
Sure
enough, a fight broke out between Dr Evil and other talk show guests while the
crowd started that infamous chant of “Jerry, Jerry”.
Springer
ends up in the fray, clearly in on the joke.
The
Austin Powers cameo was somewhat rare for the TV host, with relatively few film
credits to his name.
He
did feature in the 1998 comedy Ringmaster and also played himself in the
2005 action flick Domino alongside Keira Knightley.
Springer's most recent appearance on television was in October 2022 as a contestant on The
Masked Singer, where he wore a beetle costume in the celebrity
singing game show.
'Jeez, this sucks' - Piers Morgan pays tribute
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jerry Springer was host of America's Got Talent for two seasons in 2007 and 2008, when Piers Morgan was a judge, along with David Hasselhoff, Brandy Norwood and then Sharon Osbourne.
Morgan, on hearing about Springer's death, tweeted: "Jeez, this sucks.
RIP Jerry Springer, 79.
"TV icon & such an intelligent, warm, funny man. Loved working with him (on @AGT), loved hanging out with him (we lived in same hotel for 2yrs), loved arguing with him (he loved his politics), loved everything about him. Gutting."
Where Jerry spent his final years
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
You know the story - a famous person moves to your hometown, and everyone knows about it.
You and your friends speak in hushed whispers as you pass where he reportedly lives, and sneakily take cell phone camera pics of him walking his dog, or grabbing a bagel when you spot him outside.
While Jerry Springer's show filmed in downtown Chicago over the last three decades, Jerry Springer became a resident of a surburb just north of the city. My hometown, Evanston, Illinois.
When I was home, we'd often walk by the building he was rumoured to live in, just downtown by the Davis Street train station.
This morning, a neighbour in the apartment building confirmed to the local paper, the Evanston RoundTable, that Springer still resided in the building.
Springer was often spotted at restaurants in the modest downtown area, and locals say he frequented the coffee shop down the block from his home.
And our love of Evanston is not all we had in common - Springer attended Tulane University and later went back to school at Northwestern - both my alma maters, too.
'He was so down to earth'
Gabriela Pomeroy
Live reporter
Chicago-based entertainment reporter Andre Philips met Jerry Springer many times.
He told the
BBC News Channel:
"Jerry Springer would go to the heart of certain things. He had racist
bigots, men sleeping around on the show… he would go certain places. But he
would always end the show on a positive note. It was always about centring
back to some form of positivity. He was more than a TV host. He was an actor, a
businessman."
"When I was in high school I met him. He was so down to earth. He had a home out
here in the Chicago suburbs and he was a Cubs fan." (The Chicago Cubs are one of the city's baseball teams.)
Though he wasn't from the city, Springer seemed to adopt other local Chicago sports teams as his own. Here he is in 2015 on the ice at a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A talk show infamous for its controversy
Madeline Halpert
Live reporter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Jerry Springer Show was known for its outrageous moments that attracted millions of viewers, eager to see what might happen next.
Some of the most striking episode titles include: “I Married a Horse” and “I’m Happy I Cut Off My Legs”.
The show rarely shied away from taboo topics and featured guests such as a woman who had sex with 251 men in 10 hours to beat a world sex record.
Springer was no stranger to controversy. He faced public and media backlash for many of the episodes.
A 2002 love triangle episode was one of the darkest moments in the show's history, after a woman admitted she was having an affair with her violent ex-husband. The woman was murdered hours after the show was filmed and her ex-husband was later convicted of her murder.
Last year, Springer apologised for his long-running talk show and its impact on television culture. "I'm so sorry. What have I done? I've ruined the culture,” he said on a podcast.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How did Springer feel about his show?
In 2014, the "godfather of the confessional chat show" was asked by BBC Newsnight if he was ashamed of the programme.
After acknowledging he had always felt it was "stupid", Springer compared his work to a journalist making money for a news channel but who does not actually help the people they report on.
He said the show reflected a part of society rarely featured on TV screens.
You can watch his response in full here:
How Springer switched from politics to television
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jerry
Springer realised early on that he enjoyed being in the limelight.
He
started his professional life working in politics, having studied both
political science and law at university.
After graduating,
he worked on the presidential campaign for none other than Robert F Kennedy.
By the early 1970s Springer had propelled himself into politics, serving on Cincinnati's city council. He had to resign after a controversy involving prostitution, but was back a year later.
He served as the city's mayor from 1977-78, but after a failed bid as governor of Ohio, he switched his sights to TV journalism.
He became a reporter at a local TV station, worked his way up to anchor and went on to win seven Emmy awards for his work.
By 1991, he was hosting The Jerry Springer Show. Intially positioned as a political show, it faltered, until it changed tack, focusing on the controversial topics it became famous for, such as adultery, resulting in physical fights, swearing and confrontation.
The rest is history.
Oh, the nostalgia
Tiffany Wertheimer
Live reporter
Jerry! Jerry!
I can still hear it now – not only blaring through the TV screen, but also in class at school around the year 2000.
Whenever any sort of conflict happened – no matter how small – that was the antagonising call out from us teenagers born in the 1980s.
In Australia, my home country, it was broadcast in the middle of the day. When we were lucky, a teacher would let us stay in a classroom at lunchtime where we’d gape in awe at the tumultuous personal conflicts aired on TV.
As an adult, I now understand the criticism that vulnerable people may have been exploited for the show.
But as a teenager, it was incredibly entertaining. Along with Seinfeld at 7pm every night, The Jerry Springer Show is still nostalgic for me all these years later, as I imagine it is for many of you.
Who was Jerry Springer?
The talk show host was best known for the eponymous Jerry Springer show, which ran in the US from 1991 until 2018.
The controversial series featured participants laying out their dysfunctional relationships - generally with romantic partners or family members - in excruciating detail in front of an audience, with Springer mediating.
It became famous worldwide for its chaotic segments laying bare colourful cheating claims, often revealing the results of disputed paternity tests - including elated reactions in the form of celebratory dances - live on air.
But the show was also dogged by criticism that it exploited vulnerable and working class people's domestic troubles, as well as mocking them for other's entertainment.
The programme was the inspiration for the UK's equally explosive The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.
Before he entered the TV industry, Springer's varied career included roles as a political reporter and commentator, serving as the mayor of Cincinnati in Ohio and as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.
Family releases statement
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jerry Springer’s family have released a statement confirming that the TV host has died aged 79.
"Jerry’s
ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he
tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the
street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and
spokesperson for the family.
Quote Message: He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.
He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.
Welcome to our live coverage
Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.
A family statement said Springer died peacefully at
his home in the suburbs of Chicago today.
Hit programme The Jerry Springer Show
was a mainstay of popular culture for nearly three decades.
Studio audiences famously chanted “Jerry, Jerry”
during his talk-show interviews.
Stay with us as we bring you tributes and reaction to the death
of one of the most controversial icons in American television history.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marianna Brady
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Springer once spoke to a man who married a horse named Pixel, kissing the horse on stage. The episode was so controversial several local TV stations refused to air it.
-
Springer tried to moderate a conversation between members of the far-right Jewish Defense League and members of the white supremacist Klu Klux Klan, leading to a fight on stage. Springer, himself, is Jewish.
-
A man came on the show to inform his girlfriend he was cheating on her with a stripper, leading to yet another on-air brawl between the stripper, the girlfriend and the boyfriend.
-
David, the "Kung Fu Hillbilly", told Springer he learned kung fu from watching VCR tapes and came onto the show because of a problem with his roommate Lil Wayne (unrelated to the American rap star).
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The most absurd moments on the Jerry Springer Show
It’s hard to count just how many wild moments there were on The Jerry Springer Show, which was known for causing controversy and featuring a cast of bizarre characters. Here are some of the episodes that viewers have been unlikely to forget:
Though the episodes drew laughs, Springer was sometimes accused of exploiting vulnerable people on his show.
In 2019, the family of a man who appeared in a 2018 episode sued Springer, alleging the episode, in which his fiancée called off their engagement on air, led him to die by suicide.
Jerry vs Dr Evil in Austin Powers
Brandon Livesay
Live reporter
Springer’s larger-than-life persona was the perfect match for Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged me.
Appearing in the 1999 hit comedy as himself, Springer lampooned his own talk show in a scene where he interviewed Mike Myer’s character Dr Evil.
Sure enough, a fight broke out between Dr Evil and other talk show guests while the crowd started that infamous chant of “Jerry, Jerry”.
Springer ends up in the fray, clearly in on the joke.
The Austin Powers cameo was somewhat rare for the TV host, with relatively few film credits to his name.
He did feature in the 1998 comedy Ringmaster and also played himself in the 2005 action flick Domino alongside Keira Knightley.
Springer's most recent appearance on television was in October 2022 as a contestant on The Masked Singer, where he wore a beetle costume in the celebrity singing game show.
'Jeez, this sucks' - Piers Morgan pays tribute
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Jerry Springer was host of America's Got Talent for two seasons in 2007 and 2008, when Piers Morgan was a judge, along with David Hasselhoff, Brandy Norwood and then Sharon Osbourne.
Morgan, on hearing about Springer's death, tweeted: "Jeez, this sucks. RIP Jerry Springer, 79.
"TV icon & such an intelligent, warm, funny man. Loved working with him (on @AGT), loved hanging out with him (we lived in same hotel for 2yrs), loved arguing with him (he loved his politics), loved everything about him. Gutting."
Where Jerry spent his final years
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
You know the story - a famous person moves to your hometown, and everyone knows about it.
You and your friends speak in hushed whispers as you pass where he reportedly lives, and sneakily take cell phone camera pics of him walking his dog, or grabbing a bagel when you spot him outside.
While Jerry Springer's show filmed in downtown Chicago over the last three decades, Jerry Springer became a resident of a surburb just north of the city. My hometown, Evanston, Illinois.
When I was home, we'd often walk by the building he was rumoured to live in, just downtown by the Davis Street train station.
This morning, a neighbour in the apartment building confirmed to the local paper, the Evanston RoundTable, that Springer still resided in the building.
Springer was often spotted at restaurants in the modest downtown area, and locals say he frequented the coffee shop down the block from his home.
And our love of Evanston is not all we had in common - Springer attended Tulane University and later went back to school at Northwestern - both my alma maters, too.
'He was so down to earth'
Gabriela Pomeroy
Live reporter
Chicago-based entertainment reporter Andre Philips met Jerry Springer many times.
He told the BBC News Channel:
"Jerry Springer would go to the heart of certain things. He had racist bigots, men sleeping around on the show… he would go certain places. But he would always end the show on a positive note. It was always about centring back to some form of positivity. He was more than a TV host. He was an actor, a businessman."
"When I was in high school I met him. He was so down to earth. He had a home out here in the Chicago suburbs and he was a Cubs fan." (The Chicago Cubs are one of the city's baseball teams.)
Though he wasn't from the city, Springer seemed to adopt other local Chicago sports teams as his own. Here he is in 2015 on the ice at a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game.
A talk show infamous for its controversy
Madeline Halpert
Live reporter
The Jerry Springer Show was known for its outrageous moments that attracted millions of viewers, eager to see what might happen next.
Some of the most striking episode titles include: “I Married a Horse” and “I’m Happy I Cut Off My Legs”.
The show rarely shied away from taboo topics and featured guests such as a woman who had sex with 251 men in 10 hours to beat a world sex record.
Springer was no stranger to controversy. He faced public and media backlash for many of the episodes.
A 2002 love triangle episode was one of the darkest moments in the show's history, after a woman admitted she was having an affair with her violent ex-husband. The woman was murdered hours after the show was filmed and her ex-husband was later convicted of her murder.
Last year, Springer apologised for his long-running talk show and its impact on television culture. "I'm so sorry. What have I done? I've ruined the culture,” he said on a podcast.
How did Springer feel about his show?
In 2014, the "godfather of the confessional chat show" was asked by BBC Newsnight if he was ashamed of the programme.
After acknowledging he had always felt it was "stupid", Springer compared his work to a journalist making money for a news channel but who does not actually help the people they report on.
He said the show reflected a part of society rarely featured on TV screens.
You can watch his response in full here:
How Springer switched from politics to television
Helen Bushby
Entertainment reporter
Jerry Springer realised early on that he enjoyed being in the limelight.
He started his professional life working in politics, having studied both political science and law at university.
After graduating, he worked on the presidential campaign for none other than Robert F Kennedy.
By the early 1970s Springer had propelled himself into politics, serving on Cincinnati's city council. He had to resign after a controversy involving prostitution, but was back a year later.
He served as the city's mayor from 1977-78, but after a failed bid as governor of Ohio, he switched his sights to TV journalism.
He became a reporter at a local TV station, worked his way up to anchor and went on to win seven Emmy awards for his work.
By 1991, he was hosting The Jerry Springer Show. Intially positioned as a political show, it faltered, until it changed tack, focusing on the controversial topics it became famous for, such as adultery, resulting in physical fights, swearing and confrontation.
The rest is history.
Oh, the nostalgia
Tiffany Wertheimer
Live reporter
Jerry! Jerry!
I can still hear it now – not only blaring through the TV screen, but also in class at school around the year 2000.
Whenever any sort of conflict happened – no matter how small – that was the antagonising call out from us teenagers born in the 1980s.
In Australia, my home country, it was broadcast in the middle of the day. When we were lucky, a teacher would let us stay in a classroom at lunchtime where we’d gape in awe at the tumultuous personal conflicts aired on TV.
As an adult, I now understand the criticism that vulnerable people may have been exploited for the show.
But as a teenager, it was incredibly entertaining. Along with Seinfeld at 7pm every night, The Jerry Springer Show is still nostalgic for me all these years later, as I imagine it is for many of you.
Who was Jerry Springer?
The talk show host was best known for the eponymous Jerry Springer show, which ran in the US from 1991 until 2018.
The controversial series featured participants laying out their dysfunctional relationships - generally with romantic partners or family members - in excruciating detail in front of an audience, with Springer mediating.
It became famous worldwide for its chaotic segments laying bare colourful cheating claims, often revealing the results of disputed paternity tests - including elated reactions in the form of celebratory dances - live on air.
But the show was also dogged by criticism that it exploited vulnerable and working class people's domestic troubles, as well as mocking them for other's entertainment.
The programme was the inspiration for the UK's equally explosive The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.
Before he entered the TV industry, Springer's varied career included roles as a political reporter and commentator, serving as the mayor of Cincinnati in Ohio and as a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.
Family releases statement
Jerry Springer’s family have released a statement confirming that the TV host has died aged 79.
"Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesperson for the family.
Welcome to our live coverage
Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.
A family statement said Springer died peacefully at his home in the suburbs of Chicago today.
Hit programme The Jerry Springer Show was a mainstay of popular culture for nearly three decades.
Studio audiences famously chanted “Jerry, Jerry” during his talk-show interviews.
Stay with us as we bring you tributes and reaction to the death of one of the most controversial icons in American television history.