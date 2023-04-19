The US Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
Reaction as Supreme Court weighs in on abortion pill access

  1. Welcome

    Thanks for joining us as we begin live coverage of a ruling by the US Supreme Court over access to a commonly used abortion pill.

    The Supreme Court has extended a freeze on the Texas judge's ruling banning the abortion pill mifepristone for one week, to this Friday, 21 April.

    This means that mifespristone will remain available for now as they continue talks.

    We’ll bring you updates in real time.

