Parents await answers on their children - local media
Local media in Alabama are reporting that some parents are still searching for information about their children 12 hours after the shooting took place. Some are reportedly going from hospital to hospital trying to find them.
We do not know exactly how many people were injured at the 16th birthday party, only that Sgt Jeremy Burkett said earlier it was "multitudes".
Unclear if any suspects in custody
As yet police have not confirmed what led to the shooting, or whether any suspects or persons of interest in the case have been taken into custody.
The bloodshed comes within weeks of two other high-profile mass shootings - at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, and a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. Eleven people died in those attacks overall.
The BBC is working to confirm more details about the incident with city officials.
President Biden briefed on situation
The US president was briefed on the Dadeville shooting a few minutes ago. The White House says it is monitoring the situation and is in touch with local law enforcement officials.
Alabama law enforcement say investigation is ongoing
Sgt Jeremy Burkett, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, held a brief press conference about the incident - confirming four dead and saying the shooting happened at a birthday party - but provided few further details. He said officials will provide more information in two hours' time.
Governor issues statement
Governor Kay Ivey, who last year signed into law a protection of the right to own guns in the state, has tweeted her condolences.
She said on Twitter: "This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge."
Where was the shooting?
Dadeville, Alabama is a rural town located in Tallapoosa County in the east of Alabama.
It has a population of about 3,200 people.
We know the shooting occurred at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio at a 16th birthday party and are hearing that most of the victims were teenagers.
Starting our live coverage
Marianna Brady
Live reporter
At least four people were killed and several injured in a mass shooting in the US state of Alabama on Saturday night.
The shooting occurred at a 16th birthday party in the city of Dadeville.
We're expecting to hear the latest details from officials at the top of the hour.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, stay with us.
