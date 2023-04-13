The first
screenshots of the leaked classified documents we've been able to verify were
posted on 1 March on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. They were then
shared on several discussion channels.
These
channels aren't about politics or military intelligence, they're for players of
the computer game Minecraft and another for fans of a Filipino YouTube
celebrity.
According to Attorney General Garland, Teixeira will make an initial court appearance at the US District Court in Massachusetts.
It is unclear when that court appearance will take place.
Garland said that more information on the investigation will be released at "the appropriate time".
BreakingJack Teixeira arrested
Attorney General Merrick Garland is up now.
He confirms that the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira on Thursday for leaking highly sensitive US intelligence documents.
What have US officials said?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The leak of highly sensitive secret files
has whipped top political and military officials into high gear.
US
President Joe Biden said earlier that investigators were close to finding the person who
leaked the documents.
"There's
a full blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence
community and the Justice Department, and they're getting close," Biden
told reporters on Thursday from Ireland.
On Monday,
national security spokesman John Kirby was cautious, telling reporters at the
White House that the government will let the justice department "do their
job, investigate this, see what they learn".
The same day, high-ranking Pentagon official Chris Meagher, while refraining
from verifying any specific information, said the leak presents “a very serious
risk to national security and have the potential to spread disinformation”.
A day
later, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US will "turn over every
rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it".
Arrest made in Massachusetts
The FBI has announced that it has "made an arrest and is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts".
Some US media outlets have reported that Teixiera is the person who has been arrested, but the BBC has yet to independently confirm this.
We'll likely get more clarity about that arrest in the next few minutes from Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is making a public statement.
Stay with us for more updates.
Pentagon won't confirm suspect's name
We're hearing from General Pat Ryder, who is giving a briefing at the Pentagon.
Gen Ryder says they are aware of press reports regarding a potential suspect, but because this is an ongoing investigation he cannot comment.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, he refers those listening to his address to the Department of Justice and the information they can make available.
He adds that defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said the department is taking the issue very seriously.
He says that just because classified information has been posted publicly, that does not mean the information has now been de-classified, so he cannot address what's in the leaks.
Gen Ryder also says that confirming or denying any of the information would be compromising.
What do we know about the alleged leaker?
The suspect in the leak is named Jack Teixeira, US officials have told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.
The New York Times earlier reported that the leader of an online gaming chat group where the files leaked in recent months had the same name, but they not identify Teixeira as the alleged leaker.
The Times has identified Teixeira as being a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
According to the newspaper and various other US media outlets, Teixera was the leader of an online gaming chat group. It was here that he is believed to have leaked the files.
On Wednesday, the Washington Post also published an interview with a member of the chat room where the documents initially appeared, who described the leaker as a young gun enthusiast in his early to mid-20s who works at a military base.
The FBI and other US officials have so far not commented publicly on Teixera.
Read more about what we know about the suspect here.
Pentagon briefing - watch live
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
General Pat Ryder is speaking to the media. You can watch live by clicking play at the top of the page.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage.
If you’re just joining us, we’ve just learned from our US partner CBS News that Jack Teixeira is the man suspected of leaking highly sensitive US defence and intelligence documents.
The documents included sensitive information about the war in Ukraine, as well as on US allies and adversaries across the globe.
US defence officials have described the leak as a “very serious risk” to national security.
Stay with us for more updates on the leak and the search for the suspect.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Where were the documents leaked?
The first screenshots of the leaked classified documents we've been able to verify were posted on 1 March on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. They were then shared on several discussion channels.
These channels aren't about politics or military intelligence, they're for players of the computer game Minecraft and another for fans of a Filipino YouTube celebrity.
The investigative website Bellingcat has seen evidence that some documents could have been posted in January or even earlier.
These documents remained on Discord largely undetected, before spreading to other social platforms in early April and eventually being picked up by US officials and the mainstream press.
Then, they started disappearing.
Read more about how secret files on Ukraine spread.
Teixeira to make court appearance
According to Attorney General Garland, Teixeira will make an initial court appearance at the US District Court in Massachusetts.
It is unclear when that court appearance will take place.
Garland said that more information on the investigation will be released at "the appropriate time".
BreakingJack Teixeira arrested
Attorney General Merrick Garland is up now.
He confirms that the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira on Thursday for leaking highly sensitive US intelligence documents.
What have US officials said?
The leak of highly sensitive secret files has whipped top political and military officials into high gear.
US President Joe Biden said earlier that investigators were close to finding the person who leaked the documents.
"There's a full blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department, and they're getting close," Biden told reporters on Thursday from Ireland.
On Monday, national security spokesman John Kirby was cautious, telling reporters at the White House that the government will let the justice department "do their job, investigate this, see what they learn".
The same day, high-ranking Pentagon official Chris Meagher, while refraining from verifying any specific information, said the leak presents “a very serious risk to national security and have the potential to spread disinformation”.
A day later, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US will "turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it".
Arrest made in Massachusetts
The FBI has announced that it has "made an arrest and is continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts".
Some US media outlets have reported that Teixiera is the person who has been arrested, but the BBC has yet to independently confirm this.
We'll likely get more clarity about that arrest in the next few minutes from Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is making a public statement.
Stay with us for more updates.
Pentagon won't confirm suspect's name
We're hearing from General Pat Ryder, who is giving a briefing at the Pentagon.
Gen Ryder says they are aware of press reports regarding a potential suspect, but because this is an ongoing investigation he cannot comment.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, he refers those listening to his address to the Department of Justice and the information they can make available.
He adds that defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said the department is taking the issue very seriously.
He says that just because classified information has been posted publicly, that does not mean the information has now been de-classified, so he cannot address what's in the leaks.
Gen Ryder also says that confirming or denying any of the information would be compromising.
What do we know about the alleged leaker?
The suspect in the leak is named Jack Teixeira, US officials have told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.
The New York Times earlier reported that the leader of an online gaming chat group where the files leaked in recent months had the same name, but they not identify Teixeira as the alleged leaker.
The Times has identified Teixeira as being a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
According to the newspaper and various other US media outlets, Teixera was the leader of an online gaming chat group. It was here that he is believed to have leaked the files.
On Wednesday, the Washington Post also published an interview with a member of the chat room where the documents initially appeared, who described the leaker as a young gun enthusiast in his early to mid-20s who works at a military base.
The FBI and other US officials have so far not commented publicly on Teixera.
Read more about what we know about the suspect here.
Pentagon briefing - watch live
General Pat Ryder is speaking to the media. You can watch live by clicking play at the top of the page.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage.
If you’re just joining us, we’ve just learned from our US partner CBS News that Jack Teixeira is the man suspected of leaking highly sensitive US defence and intelligence documents.
The documents included sensitive information about the war in Ukraine, as well as on US allies and adversaries across the globe.
US defence officials have described the leak as a “very serious risk” to national security.
Stay with us for more updates on the leak and the search for the suspect.