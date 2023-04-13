The first screenshots of the leaked classified documents we've been able to verify were posted on 1 March on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. They were then shared on several discussion channels.

These channels aren't about politics or military intelligence, they're for players of the computer game Minecraft and another for fans of a Filipino YouTube celebrity.

The investigative website Bellingcat has seen evidence that some documents could have been posted in January or even earlier.

These documents remained on Discord largely undetected, before spreading to other social platforms in early April and eventually being picked up by US officials and the mainstream press.

Then, they started disappearing.

Read more about how secret files on Ukraine spread.