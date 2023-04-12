Owning Twitter has been quite painful - Musk tells BBC

Earlier our correspondent asked Musk about media like the New York Times losing blue tick verification because they refused on principle to pay for it.

"It's a small amount of money, so I don't know what their problem is," Musk said. "We're going to treat everyone equally."

He then goes on to say he doesn't want Twiter to further boost "some anointed class of journalists" who determine what constitutes news.

"So I'm hopeful that this can be more a case of the public choosing the narrative, as opposed to the media choosing the narrative."