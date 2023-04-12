Owning Twitter has been quite painful - Musk tells BBC

Clayton asks about changes to Twitter's Covid misinformation labels.
There used to be a policy where posts would be accompanied by possible misinformation warnings if the content related to Covid. Why change that? our correspondent asks.
Musk replies: "Covid is no longer an issue" before pivoting and asking our interviewer himself about BBC content, Clayton responds by stating that he is not a representative of the BBC and that this is not an interview about the BBC.
Musk challenges accusation on Twitter misinformation
Musk is pushed on whether Twitter is being policed properly - and if not how that might leave the site open to spreading misinformation.
He and our correspondent go back and forth over hate speech and Musk asks "Who's to say what's right and wrong?"
Our correspondent says since Musk has taken over, there's been more "hateful content" on Twitter, to which Musk challenges him and asks for an example.
He says if an example can't be given, the accusation must be "false".
"I'm asking for a single example and you can't name one," Musk tells our correspondent, who's said he - and others - feel the site is not as safe as it once was.
There are limits to hate speech - Musk
Musk is asked about his stance when it comes to free speech on the platform.
Musk responds by asking our correspondent, "Who is the arbiter of that?"
Asked whether he accepts that there is a line when it comes to hate speech, he talks about an example of not being able to advocate for murdering someone as that is illegal, and that as a result there are limits to hate speech.
I voted for Biden - Musk
Musk, in discussing the range of political opinion on Twitter, says he voted for Joe Biden in the last US presidential election.
"Definitely close to half the country voted for [Donald] Trump," he says. "I wasn't one of them."
He says that Twitter should be a town square - not a place that highlights partisan politics.
Musk refuses to say how much he is worth
Musk is now refusing to clarify how much he's worth, to which our correspondent say he's undoubtedly a "very rich man".
This line of questioning comes after Musk was grilled about his decision to sack dozens of Twitter employees when he bought the company.
The Tesla owner says he had to make certain moves to buy Twitter for more than $40bn, including selling stocks and shares he owned.
Musk dismisses legacy media who won't pay for blue ticks
Earlier our correspondent asked Musk about media like the New York Times losing blue tick verification because they refused on principle to pay for it.
"It's a small amount of money, so I don't know what their problem is," Musk said. "We're going to treat everyone equally."
He then goes on to say he doesn't want Twiter to further boost "some anointed class of journalists" who determine what constitutes news.
"So I'm hopeful that this can be more a case of the public choosing the narrative, as opposed to the media choosing the narrative."
No system is going to be perfect, Musk admits
Musk says Twitter's goal is to be the "most accurate" platform that it can be, when asked again about the lack of policing on the platform.
"No system is going to be perfect," he concedes, but insists it's his mission for Twitter to be as truthful as possible.
Musk opens the interview up to listeners
The Twitter Spaces platform allows for up to 13 people to participate and ask questions.
Musk is now taking questions from users asking questions. The first has been about verification and blue tick labelling.
One Twitter building should become a homeless shelter - Musk
Musk says he would like to turn one of Twitter's building's in San Francisco into a homeless shelter, but the building owner won't allow it.
"We would like to do it right now," he says, adding that one of two buildings is not in use.
I think I should not tweet after 3 AM - Musk
Our correspondent brings up some of Musk's controversial tweets in the past - something the Twitter CEO acknowledges.
"Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes."
"I think I should not tweet after 3 AM," Musk adds, before trying to ask our correspondent a series of questions he says he's getting from his Twitter feed.
BreakingWe had 8,000 staff members, now we have 1,500 - Musk
Musk is asked about how many people he's sacked since buying Twitter.
He says when he bought the company there were "just under 8,000" staff members, and now there are "1,500".
Asked if it's hard to fire that many people, Musk says it's "not fun at all" and can, at times, be "painful".
He also admits he doesn't fire everyone in person
"It's not possible to talk with that many people face to face," Musk says.
That sinkin' feeling
Musk's sense of humour can be quirky to say the least.
Famously, when he took over Twitter in October, he tweeted "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in" with a picture of him carrying in a... bathroom sink.
I wouldn't sell Twitter for same amount I bought it - Musk
Musk is asked, if someone offered him $44bn right now, would he sell Twitter?
He says no, but then clarifies that he would if he could be sure that the buyer was as committed to telling the truth as he says he is.
Musk bought Twitter for a reported £44bn last year.
Pushed on why he said he'd stand down, Musk says he has and his dog is now Twitter's CEO. He laughs again at this point.
BreakingLegacy blue ticks will be gone by next week - Musk
Our correspondent next asks about the issue of legacy verified blue ticks on Twitter, and whether they will all be removed from accounts by next week?
Musk says they will all be gone by next week.
Any social media company that doesn't have paid-for verification will likely incur issues with things like AI, he claims, justifying the move.
The media trashes me on a regular basis - Musk
Musk is now being grilled about the "emotional strain" of buying Twitter, to which he says the media writing such personal stuff about him is "hurtful".
He admits he has an "odd" relationship with the media, describing it as "love-hate, perhaps more hate". He laughs again at this point.
"The media is able to trash me on a regular basis in the US and the UK," he says, adding that in some countries "the media can't say mean things about powerful people".
He quickly follows this up by saying he think it's good to have a free press, in which he and other "powerful people" can be written about in such a way.
All's well that ends well, Twitter's new boss says
Our correspondent asks if Musk has any regrets over buying Twitter. Musk says the "pain level has been extremely high, this hasn't been some kind of party".
He adds that it has been "really quite a stressful situation over the last several months" but adds that buying the company was the right thing to do.
"Were there many mistakes made a long the way? Of course. But all's well that ends well, I feel like we're headed to a good place."
Advertisers are returning to Twitter - Musk
Musk is asked about advertisers who've left Twitter since he took over.
He suggests they've all either now come back or have said they will but doesn't name any specifically.
Those to leave the platform last year included the likes of Volkswagen and General Motors.
We've not yet been able to verify the claims being made by Musk, including whether advertisers are returning to Twitter.
I'm generally against banning things - Musk on TikTok
Our correspondent asks Musk about US moves to ban Chinese app TikTok because of national security concerns.
To begin with, Musk says he doesn't use TikTok - the most downloaded app of the past two years.
He also takes a realistic perspective on a ban if it were to come through.
"I'm generally against banning things.I mean, it would help Twitter I suppose if TikTok was banned, because then people would spend more time on Twitter and less on TikTok.
"But even though that would help Twitter, I would be generally against banning of things."
My dog is the CEO of Twitter - Musk
It's safe to say there's some tension between Musk and our correspondent, with the Twitter boss saying he's interviewing our correspondent as much as the other way around.
In the middle of questioning, Musk stops James Clayton to remind him that he's "no longer the CEO of Twitter".
When asked who is, Musk says names his pet dog Floki, a Shiba Inu.
Musk's expanding operation in China
As well as owning Twitter, Elon Musk is the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla.
This week, the company announced that it would build a new factory in China to make its large-scale batteries.
The plant in Shanghai will be able to produce 10,000 of its "Megapack" energy storage units a year, the firm said.
