The official Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter account has confirmed there is no longer an "active aggressor threat". The Tweet states: "The suspected shooter has been neutralized".
Louisville police confirm shooter "neutralised"
Local leaders respond to Louisville shooting
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said he is heading to the scene of the shooting.
"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he added.
The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, also arrived in the area shortly after the shooting.
WATCH: Police at the scene of the shooting
What do we know so far?
Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say five people have been killed after a shooting in the city.
Speaking at a news conference moments ago, police confirmed there is no longer an active aggressor.
An additional six people have been injured and taken to local hospitals, including a police officer.
The shooter is dead. It is unclear what led to his death.
Members of the public have been asked to stay away from a part of East Main.
Video from the area appears to show heavily armed police cordoning off a commercial property in the area.
Five people have been killed and six wounded in a mass shooting in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, police confirm.
We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.