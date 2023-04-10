Louisville Metro Police
Live

Five dead in Kentucky shooting, police say

preview
487
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Louisville police confirm shooter "neutralised"

    The official Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter account has confirmed there is no longer an "active aggressor threat".

    The Tweet states: "The suspected shooter has been neutralized".

    View more on twitter

  2. Local leaders respond to Louisville shooting

    Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said he is heading to the scene of the shooting.

    "Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he added.

    The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, also arrived in the area shortly after the shooting.

  3. WATCH: Police at the scene of the shooting

    Video content

    Video caption: Louisville police shown responding when reports of a mass shooting and active shooter emerged.

  4. What do we know so far?

    Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say five people have been killed after a shooting in the city.

    Speaking at a news conference moments ago, police confirmed there is no longer an active aggressor.

    An additional six people have been injured and taken to local hospitals, including a police officer.

    The shooter is dead. It is unclear what led to his death.

    Members of the public have been asked to stay away from a part of East Main.

    Video from the area appears to show heavily armed police cordoning off a commercial property in the area.

  5. BreakingFive dead in Kentucky shooting

    Five people have been killed and six wounded in a mass shooting in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, police confirm.

    We'll bring you more on this story as we get it.

Back to top