Donald Trump outside Trump Tower
Trump hours away from formal arrest in New York

Edited by Dulcie Lee

All times stated are UK

  1. Will Donald Trump be arrested?

    Donald Trump walks into Trump Tower in New York City
    Technically, yes. When the former president is fingerprinted and processed at the courthouse, he’s then under arrest and in custody.

    During this time, the former president’s fingerprints will be taken, he will fill out paperwork, and he will undergo a cross-check of any outstanding criminal charges.

    He will also be read his "Miranda" rights, reminding him of his constitutionally-protected right to a lawyer and to decline to talk to police.

    But certain allowances will be afforded to Trump during the process.

    Trump's legal team have said he will not be handcuffed and the court may agree to grant him a private entrance to the court, instead of the more typical "perp walk" in front of the assembled media.

    It is also unlikely that his mugshot will be taken - read more here.

  2. What to expect today

    A police van outside Trump Tower
    There’s still a lot we don’t know, but here’s a brief sketch of the day’s events.

    Trump has to hand himself over to authorities sometime before 14:15 local time (19:15 BST), when his hearing is due to begin in Manhattan.

    We don’t know exactly when he’s planning on going to the court - and, as we’ve said, there’s some speculation he may go several hours before the hearing.

    After the court hearing, the former president is scheduled to fly back to Florida, where he has said he'll make an address to some of his supporters at around 20:15 (01:15 BST Wednesday).

    We'll be across every one of these moments, bringing you the latest as it plays out.

  3. In Pictures: The scene as Trump arrived in New York

    Trump supporter outside Trump Tower
    Image caption: Supporters of the former president waited for hours outside Trump Tower in Manhattan before his arrival yesterday. Several brandished flags in support of his 2024 presidential bid, with plenty of American flags and MAGA merchandise on display
    A protester with an anti-Trump poster
    Image caption: Trump faced a mixed reception from the crowd as he walked into Trump Tower, with protesters holding placards opposing the former president on the eve of his surrender to face unprecedented criminal charges
    A media gaggle outside Trump Tower
    Image caption: All eyes were on Trump Tower ahead of the former president’s arrival, where media gathered from across the world to report on this week’s historic events
    Police outside Trump Tower
    Image caption: There was a heavy police presence outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office, where Trump will turn himself in today
    The Naked Cowboy outside Trump Tower
    Image caption: New York’s famous Naked Cowboy also made an appearance outside Trump’s former primary residence, where he preformed and posed for the throngs of Trump supporters, onlookers and tourists gathered on a crowded Fifth Avenue

  4. Heightened security in New York

    Law enforcement officers work near the Manhattan criminal courthouse
    Police in New York are on high alert ahead of Trump’s court hearing.

    There are barricades around Trump Tower and the court building where the former president will appear later, and many streets in the area will also be closed.

    Other courtrooms in the building will be shut for Trump’s appearance.

    Plus, there are “dozens upon dozens” of secret agents deployed to the area.

    New York Mayor Eric Adams warned on Monday that people protesting violently during Trump’s court appearance would be arrested and held accountable - “no matter who you are”.

  5. The story so far... in 100 words

    Stormy Daniels
    Image caption: A payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels is at the heart of the case

    Donald Trump is due to appear in court later today after being indicted in New York last week.

    A payment to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels is at the heart of the case.

    Daniels says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denies.

    Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 (£100,000) to keep quiet before the 2016 US election.

    The case likely revolves around how this was recorded. The payment may violate election finance laws.

    Trump will be fingerprinted and brought before a judge.

    The exact charges are not yet known but will be disclosed in court.

  6. A historic day in New York

    Dulcie Lee

    Live reporter

    Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday 3 April
    Image caption: Donald Trump waved as he arrived at Trump Tower in New York yesterday

    Hello and welcome. We begin today’s live coverage with Donald Trump due to attend court in New York in a criminal case related to hush money paid to a former porn star.

    It’s a historic day, as no sitting or former US president has been inside a courtroom to answer criminal charges before.

    This afternoon’s appearance is very much the first stage - where Trump will formally hear the charges against him and enter a plea.

    There’s still a lot we don’t know - including at what time exactly the former president will leave Trump Tower, accompanied by his secret service detail, before making his way to court.

    I’m joined by my colleagues Marita Moloney, Laura Gozzi and Jasmine Andersson in London, so stick with us as we take your through every twist and turn.

