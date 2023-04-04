EPA Copyright: EPA

Technically, yes. When the former president is fingerprinted and processed at the courthouse, he’s then under arrest and in custody.

During this time, the former president’s fingerprints will be taken, he will fill out paperwork, and he will undergo a cross-check of any outstanding criminal charges.

He will also be read his "Miranda" rights, reminding him of his constitutionally-protected right to a lawyer and to decline to talk to police.

But certain allowances will be afforded to Trump during the process.

Trump's legal team have said he will not be handcuffed and the court may agree to grant him a private entrance to the court, instead of the more typical "perp walk" in front of the assembled media.

It is also unlikely that his mugshot will be taken - read more here.