Donald Trump's appearance at a New York court is likely to cause a media circus - so before then, here are the key timings over the next couple of days.
Today, the former US president will travel from his Mar-a-Lago home, in Florida, to New York where he'll spend the night before appearing in court on Tuesday. He says he'll begin this journey at 12:00 EST (16:00 GMT).
Tomorrow, he'll hand himself over to authorities sometime before 14:15 local time, when his hearing's due to begin in Manhattan.
Trump’s then scheduled to fly back to Florida, where he has said he'll make an address to some of his supporters at 20:15.
We'll be keeping an eye on all these moments too, and bring you the latest as and when it plays out.
The story so far... in 100 words
Former US President Donald Trump is set to appear in court on Tuesday after being indicted in New York last week.
A payment to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels is at the heart of the case.
Daniels says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denies.
Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 (£100,000) to keep quiet before the 2016 US election.
The case likely revolves around how this was recorded.
The payment may violate laws about election financing.
Trump will be fingerprinted, have a mugshot photo taken and be brought before a judge.
Trump prepares to fly to New York day before court appearance
Alexandra Fouché
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage as Donald Trump prepares to make his way
from his Florida home, accompanied by secret service agents, to New York - ahead
of his historic court appearance tomorrow.
It'll be the first time a former president has appeared in court
facing criminal charges.
There's still a lot we don't know about what will happen - including
whether tomorrow's proceedings will be televised.
Stick with us as we bring you all the latest events and
reaction. Jamie Whitehead is also editing, and we are joined by writers Laura Gozzi, Sam Hancock, Beth Timmins and Ece Goksedef.
