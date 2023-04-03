Donald Trump's appearance at a New York court is likely to cause a media circus - so before then, here are the key timings over the next couple of days.

Today, the former US president will travel from his Mar-a-Lago home, in Florida, to New York where he'll spend the night before appearing in court on Tuesday. He says he'll begin this journey at 12:00 EST (16:00 GMT).

Tomorrow, he'll hand himself over to authorities sometime before 14:15 local time, when his hearing's due to begin in Manhattan.

Trump’s then scheduled to fly back to Florida, where he has said he'll make an address to some of his supporters at 20:15.

We'll be keeping an eye on all these moments too, and bring you the latest as and when it plays out.