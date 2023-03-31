A weather presenter spotted a strong a tornado as it travelled through Little Rock in Arkansas during a forecast on KTHV. The tornado was confirmed around 2:25pm, local time. Nearly 70,000 houses are without power in the Central Arkansas area. The presenter gives tornado warnings to locals in the area.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as a fierce tornado strikes the US city of Little Rock, Arkansas.
The twister in the southern state comes amid severe storm and tornado warnings across several states.
Widespread damage in Little Rock has been reported, with pictures from the city showing buildings destroyed and cars overturned.
Reports of injuries are so far unconfirmed.