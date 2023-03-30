Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial jury hears final arguments

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

More than seven years have passed since the accident on a beginner's slope known as the Bandana Run - a collision Terry Sanderson says left him with a concussion that "completely changed" his life.

On Wednesday, medical experts called to the stand by Paltrow's defence team disputed that characterisation.

"Mr Sanderson does not currently need ongoing neurological treatment," said Dr Robert Hoesch, a neurologist, adding: "I would evaluate [him] for dementia."

Neuro-psychologist Dr Angela Eastvold argued the plaintiff had suffered "at most, a mild concussion" and that he showed no evidence of a brain injury.

Dr Eastvold suggested that, while evidence indicates "he is genuinely in distress", a concussion from the collision with Paltrow could not be the cause of his struggles. Sanderson's attorney Robert Sykes grew increasingly testy with witnesses over the course of the day.

Sykes accused witnesses of diagnosing Sanderson from the stand and being as evasive as the "Queen of Denmark" - a reference to Hamlet's mother in the William Shakespeare play.