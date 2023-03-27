Police at scene
Live

Three children killed in Tennessee school shooting

preview
23
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to our live coverage

    We're bringing you live reporting of a fatal school shooting reported in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Three children have been reported dead with several others injured. A press conference with local police is expected shortly.

    Stay with us as we learn more.

Back to top