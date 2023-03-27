Three children killed in Tennessee school shooting

We're bringing you live reporting of a fatal school shooting reported in Nashville, Tennessee. Three children have been reported dead with several others injured. A press conference with local police is expected shortly. Stay with us as we learn more.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome to our live coverage
We're bringing you live reporting of a fatal school shooting reported in Nashville, Tennessee.
Three children have been reported dead with several others injured. A press conference with local police is expected shortly.
Stay with us as we learn more.