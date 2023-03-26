Governor to give update on deadly Mississippi tornado

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Rolling Fork is almost entirely wiped out Image caption: Rolling Fork is almost entirely wiped out

As you approach Rolling Fork from the south you can clearly see the tornados path.

There’s a straight line of trees that have been stripped of their branches and uprooted. Others to either side are untouched.

But there is debris strewn across the acres of farmland that surround the town, where parts of buildings and vehicles were deposited.

In Rolling Fork itself the extent of the devastation is still difficult to comprehend.

While yesterday, survivors walked around, dazed, in shock, today it is hive of activity.

The authorities say a search operation is still under way, but the four people who were missing have now been accounted for.

The emphasis, at the moment, is making sure people have drinking water and somewhere to sleep.

Stations have been set up outside some of the few buildings still partially standing where people can collect water and sandwiches.

The devastation is so great, it must be difficult to know where to begin.

Crews are working to remove broken trees that are pinning down power lines, thousands of homes lost power during Friday’s storm.