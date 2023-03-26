Governor to give update on deadly Mississippi tornado

As you approach Rolling Fork from the south you can
25 people in Mississippi and one person in
Alabama have died after a tornado tore through the two states on Friday night
A state of emergency has been declared in Mississippi
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing
President Joe Biden has order federal assistance
for affected areas
The tornado hit in the middle of the night, meaning
many had not heard the alerts
Several small, rural towns have been destroyed
The town of Rolling Fork in western Mississippi has
almost entirely been destroyed. Crushed cars, bricks and glass litter the
streets
Mississippi state governor Tate Reeves has
visited several towns to meet affected residents
Rolling Fork - a town in shock
Sophie Long
in Rolling Fork, Mississippi
As you approach Rolling Fork from the south you can clearly see the tornados path.
There’s a straight line of trees that have been stripped of their branches and uprooted. Others to either side are untouched.
But there is debris strewn across the acres of farmland that surround the town, where parts of buildings and vehicles were deposited.
In Rolling Fork itself the extent of the devastation is still difficult to comprehend.
While yesterday, survivors walked around, dazed, in shock, today it is hive of activity.
The authorities say a search operation is still under way, but the four people who were missing have now been accounted for.
The emphasis, at the moment, is making sure people have drinking water and somewhere to sleep.
Stations have been set up outside some of the few buildings still partially standing where people can collect water and sandwiches.
The devastation is so great, it must be difficult to know where to begin.
Crews are working to remove broken trees that are pinning down power lines, thousands of homes lost power during Friday’s storm.
Welcome
Welcome to our coverage of the latest updates on what’s been a devastating weekend in Mississippi.
On Friday night, the southern US state and neighbouring Alabama were hit by severe weather. A tornado swept through the southern US states causing widespread devastation across rural communities. At least 26 people, including a father and his baby daughter, are now known to have died and hundreds have been left homeless.
We’re expecting to hear within the hour from Mississippi governor Tate Reeves who we’re told will be holding a press conference.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates from that.