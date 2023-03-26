A woman walks by a destroyed home the day after a tornado in the small rural community of Wren, Mississippi
Live

Governor to give update on deadly Mississippi tornado

preview
414
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Fiona Nimoni

All times stated are UK

  1. Rolling Fork - a town in shock

    Sophie Long

    in Rolling Fork, Mississippi

    Rolling Fork is almost entirely wiped out
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Rolling Fork is almost entirely wiped out

    As you approach Rolling Fork from the south you can clearly see the tornados path.

    There’s a straight line of trees that have been stripped of their branches and uprooted. Others to either side are untouched.

    But there is debris strewn across the acres of farmland that surround the town, where parts of buildings and vehicles were deposited.

    In Rolling Fork itself the extent of the devastation is still difficult to comprehend.

    While yesterday, survivors walked around, dazed, in shock, today it is hive of activity.

    The authorities say a search operation is still under way, but the four people who were missing have now been accounted for.

    The emphasis, at the moment, is making sure people have drinking water and somewhere to sleep.

    Stations have been set up outside some of the few buildings still partially standing where people can collect water and sandwiches.

    The devastation is so great, it must be difficult to know where to begin.

    Crews are working to remove broken trees that are pinning down power lines, thousands of homes lost power during Friday’s storm.

  2. What we know so far

    Here's what we know about the situation so far:

    • 25 people in Mississippi and one person in Alabama have died after a tornado tore through the two states on Friday night
    • A state of emergency has been declared in Mississippi
    • Search and rescue efforts are ongoing
    • President Joe Biden has order federal assistance for affected areas
    • The tornado hit in the middle of the night, meaning many had not heard the alerts
    • Several small, rural towns have been destroyed
    • The town of Rolling Fork in western Mississippi has almost entirely been destroyed. Crushed cars, bricks and glass litter the streets
    • Mississippi state governor Tate Reeves has visited several towns to meet affected residents

  3. Welcome

    Welcome to our coverage of the latest updates on what’s been a devastating weekend in Mississippi.

    On Friday night, the southern US state and neighbouring Alabama were hit by severe weather. A tornado swept through the southern US states causing widespread devastation across rural communities. At least 26 people, including a father and his baby daughter, are now known to have died and hundreds have been left homeless.

    We’re expecting to hear within the hour from Mississippi governor Tate Reeves who we’re told will be holding a press conference.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates from that.

Back to top