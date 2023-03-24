Live
Thorny issues on the agenda as Biden visits Canada
With analysis from Jessica Murphy in Toronto and reporting from Nadine Yousif in Ottawa.
Biden’s time in Canada so far
US president Joe Biden arrived to Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, late Thursday night.
His plane touched down at the MacDonald-Cartier International Airport, where he was greeted by Canada’s governor general Mary Simon.
The two held a bilateral meeting in a private room at the airport, after which Biden made his way to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s residence at the historic Rideau Cottage in downtown Ottawa.
There, the US president and First Lady Jill Biden met with Trudeau and his wife, Sophie.
On Friday morning, Biden began his day at the steps of Ottawa’s parliament building, where he was greeted with a red carpet flanked by US flags.
He then signed a guest book, per tradition, before he sat down for a bilateral meeting with Trudeau at the prime minister’s office.
That meeting was followed by another sit-down - this time with secretaries and ministers from the two countries.
What's on the agenda?
The big moment will be US president Joe Biden’s address to Canadian members of parliament - a tradition that has been observed by past US presidents visiting their northern neighbour. You can stream Biden's speech live at the top of the page at 14:00 local time (18:00 GMT).
His address to parliament follows a morning of back-to-back meetings: a one-on-one with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and an extended meeting with ministers and secretaries from both countries.
Following his address, Biden and Trudeau will speak to reporters at a news conference across the street.
Later in the day, Biden will be hosted at a dinner held in his honour at Canada’s Aviation Museum.
It is expected that several hundred people will be in attendance, including diplomats, past and present ambassadors, as well as Indigenous leaders.
Beefed up security on Parliament Hill for Biden’s visit
Nadine Yousif
Reporting from Ottawa
It’s hard to miss the heightened security this Friday when walking around downtown Ottawa.
The usually quiet core of Canada’s capital city is filled with a heavy police presence that is circling around Parliament Hill and surrounding buildings - a designated “hot zone”, one police officer told me.
It is a noticeable difference from any ordinary day in Ottawa, where visitors and locals alike often frequent the area to marvel at Canada’s parliament building or enjoy the scenery nearby.
But with US President Joe Biden in town, today is no ordinary day.
Welcome to our coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of President Joe Biden’s first official visit to Canada to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Despite the close ties between the US and Canada, the two leaders have plenty to discuss.
There is an agenda packed with topics, according to statements released by their respective offices this month.
That includes continental defence and the shared North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), clean energy and critical minerals and the economy. And of course, a possible new deal on asylum seekers at the border.
Global issues are also on the list - from the war in Ukraine to instability in Haiti.
BBC reporters Nadine Yousif and Jessica Murphy will bring you the latest news as Biden prepares to address parliament in an hour.
Stay with us.