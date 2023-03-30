The details of the charges have not yet been released, but they relate to his part in the payment of money to a porn star before the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged affair.
Now he's been indicted, Trump will have to go to New York where he'll be finger printed and have his mugshot and DNA taken.
He'll then have to enter a plea on the charges before a judge, at which point he will probably be bailed.
This case may be the first where criminal charges have been brought, but it is by no means necessarily the last facing the former president.
There are two other big investigations involving the January the sixth Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election - and those cases are much more serious.
House Republican Chair calls indictment as 'dark day for America'
House Republican Chair Elise Stefanik - a staunch Trump ally and the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives - called the indictment as "unprecedented election interference" and a "dark day for America".
In a statement posted online, Stefanik accused Trump's political opponents of suppressing the "will and voice of the American people".
"Tens of millions of patriotic Americans have never been so energised to exercise their constitutional right to peacefully organise and vote at the ballot box," the statement added.
Stefanik has publicly endorsed Trump in his 2024 presidential run.
Indictment is 'outrageous' and a 'sham' - top Republicans
We are bringing you more reaction, now from senior figures in the Republican Party.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise described the news as a "sham New York indictment".
He called it "one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponising government to attack their political opponents".
Jim Jordan, chairman of the House judiciary committee, is more succinct in his response - simply writing "outrageous" on Twitter.
WATCH: What happens if Donald Trump is arrested?
Nada Tawfik
BBC News
The BBC's Nada Tawfik explains what could happen if Donald Trump is arrested.
Key terms explained
This is a complicated story with a lot of legal jargon. Here’s a quick explanation of some terms you’ll see a lot in our upcoming coverage.
Indictment – A formal written accusation that a person has committed a crime. It typically involves felony charges, though not always.In Trump’s case, it does. The indictment is used to inform an accused person about the charges against them. Unlike regular charges brought forth by a prosecutor, an indictment is the result of a grand jury proceeding.
Grand jury – A group of citizens that hear evidence from a prosecutor ahead of a trial. Witnesses may be called to testify in front of them and evidence is shown. The grand jury listens and then votes in secret about whether they believe there is enough evidence to charge the person with a crime. A separate criminal trial with another jury awaits the indicted. Read more about a grand jury here.
Hush money – Hush money is money paid to someone in exchange for them keeping information secret, also known as a bribe. In this case, the hush money was allegedly paid to ex-film star Stormy Daniels by the former president. Hush money payments aren’t illegal but prosecutors are trying to prove that Trump falsified business records to pay them, which constitutes as a misdemeanour in New York. Prosecutors are also assessing whether or not Trump violated campaign finance laws, as the payments were made just before the 2016 presidential election, which would be a class E felony.
Trump reacts to news of indictment
We are now bringing you more reaction from the former president, who has just released a long statement.
Trump is calling his indictment "political persecution" and "Election Interference at the highest level of history".
"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," he said.
"Never before in our Nation's history has this been done," he added.
He also called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a "disgrace" and claimed he was "doing Joe Biden's dirty work".
Indictment is 'attack on our country' - Trump
Donald Trump has just spoken to ABC News by phone, the US network reports.
The former president told the network the indictment was "an attack on our country" and a "political persecution".
"They are trying to impact an election," he said.
Trump is running for president again in the 2024 race.
In a statement, the ex-president's lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said: "President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this this political prosecution in court."
Stormy Daniel's lawyer says indictment 'no cause for joy'
On Twitter, Stormy Daniel's lawyer Clark Brewster has said that the indictment of Donald Trump is "no cause for joy".
"The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected," he added. "Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law."
Michael Cohen reacts to news of the indictment
Chelsea Bailey
BBC News, Washington
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer, who was a key witness in the hush money case, reacted to the indictment in an interview on MSNBC.
“Today's indictment is not the end of the chapter, it's rather the beginning. And now that the charges have been filed it’s better to let the indictment speak for itself.
This is an important day for America and it’s a very important day for justice and also for accountability. I always believed that this day was going to come ... And at the end of the day [Donald Trump] is going to understand that no one is above the law."In 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty and went to federal prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to the hush money payments.
Reactions coming in quickly to indictment news
Some Democratic lawmakers were quick to comment on the news of Trump’s indictment, arguing the former president is finally facing accountability for his conduct.
"The indictment and arrest of a former president is unique throughout all of American history. But so too is the unlawful conduct for which Trump has been charged” said Democratic Rep Adam Schiff of California.
Fellow Republicans and relatives of the former president rushed to Trump’s defence.
The former president’s son, Eric Trump, called the charges “third world prosecutorial misconduct”.
“It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year,” he said in a tweet.
Trump makes history once again
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America correspondent
Donald Trump has made history again. Never, in the 235 year history of the United States, has a former president faced a criminal indictment.
The exact details of the charges have yet to be disclosed – and may not be fully revealed for days. But they will almost certainly revolve around the payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from talking about an alleged affair with Trump in the days before the 2016 presidential election.
The evidence behind the charges – whether prosecutors can connect Trump directly to those payments and prove that the connection constituted a crime – will be key to the seriousness of Trump’s legal predicament.
After a rush of attention following Trump’s speculation more than a week ago that he was on the verge of being charged, the furor had died down somewhat.
The New York City’s district attorney’s office suggested the grand jury was on the verge of an extended break and was not considering the Trump investigation in recent days.
That all may have been a calculated misdirection to help calm the waters before dropping a legal and political bombshell.
Welcome to our live coverage
We’ve just gotten word that former President Donald Trump is to be indicted in connection to alleged hush money payments made via lawyer to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The issue has been brewing since allegations the two had an affair came to light before the 2016 election. The former president denies he had sexual relations with Daniels.
Follow along as we bring you the latest news and reaction.
