The details of the charges have not yet been released, but they relate to his part in the payment of money to a porn star before the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged affair.

Now he's been indicted, Trump will have to go to New York where he'll be finger printed and have his mugshot and DNA taken.

He'll then have to enter a plea on the charges before a judge, at which point he will probably be bailed.

This case may be the first where criminal charges have been brought, but it is by no means necessarily the last facing the former president.

There are two other big investigations involving the January the sixth Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election - and those cases are much more serious.