The case against Alex Murdaugh was thorough - 60 witnesses over 28 days.

Jurors were inundated with an overwhelming amount of evidence: forensic timelines, mobile phone and GPS data, ballistics studies and often emotional testimony from Mr Murdaugh's family and friends.

And yet, the jurors were able to come to an unanimous decision within hours. They did not even take a dinner break.

It's a surprising and rapid end to what has become a bizarre and twisted saga, with Mr Murdaugh at the centre.