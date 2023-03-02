Alex Murdaugh inside the courtroom
Live

Jury finds US lawyer Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder

preview
15,662
viewing this page

What did we learn from the Alex Murdaugh trial? | Who is who in the case that has gripped America?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Court to return tomorrow for sentencing

    Alex Murdaugh will be returned to the custody of the Colleton County Sheriff's Department until his sentencing tomorrow at 09:30 local time (14:30 GMT).

    While he could face life in prison for his crimes, the death penalty is off the table.

  2. Watch the moment Murdaugh learned his fate

    The defendant stood impassively in the hushed court as he was convicted of murder.

    Video content

    Video caption: Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

  3. After six weeks of trial, a high-speed verdict

    Holly Honderich

    BBC News, Washington

    The case against Alex Murdaugh was thorough - 60 witnesses over 28 days.

    Jurors were inundated with an overwhelming amount of evidence: forensic timelines, mobile phone and GPS data, ballistics studies and often emotional testimony from Mr Murdaugh's family and friends.

    And yet, the jurors were able to come to an unanimous decision within hours. They did not even take a dinner break.

    It's a surprising and rapid end to what has become a bizarre and twisted saga, with Mr Murdaugh at the centre.

  4. 'Was this your verdict, is this still your verdict?'

    Each of the twelve jurors is now being asked if this was their verdict, and if it is still their verdict.

    All twelve answer simply: "Yes."

  5. Post update

    After just three hours of deliberation, the jury has found Alex Murdaugh guilty on all four charges: the murders of Maggie and Paul and two weapons charges.

    Alex Murdaugh stares straight ahead as the verdict is read, almost expressionless. His surviving son, Buster, holds his head in his hand.

  6. BreakingPost update

    The verdicts on other charges are also read out:

    Indictment for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime - guilty

    Indictment for possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime - guilty

  7. BreakingGuilty on all murder counts

    Alex Murdaugh is on his feet. The unanimous verdict is read out:

    Indictment for murder - guilty

    Indictment for murder - guilty

  8. Post update

    Alex Murdaugh is sitting in the courtroom as the jury files in.

    The foreman of the jury confirms a unanimous verdict has been reached.

  9. Court called to order

    The court has been called to order as the judge says he understands a verdict has been reached.

  10. Good evening

    Alex Murdaugh, the now-disbarred South Carolina lawyer who is charged with murdering his wife and son, will learn his fate in the next few moments.

    Prosecutors have shown evidence to the jury that he lied about his alibi the night his wife, Maggie and son, Paul were murdered.

    He has insisted his opioid addiction, which he embezzled millions of dollars from his own law firm to sustain, led him to be paranoid and lie about his whereabouts on the night of the murders.

    But he took the stand during his own trial to insist to the jury that despite his lies, he did not kill his wife and son.

Back to top