This is the first time a man will sit behind Biden at the SOTU
Two years ago, when Biden gave his first address to Congress as president, the US made a visible step forward for women in politics.
It marked the first time that two women were seated behind a president at his yearly address to Congress.
The two people who sit behind the president during the SOTU are the vice-president and the speaker of the House of Representatives.
For the past two years, that has been Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
But after Republicans regained control of the House at the midterm elections, they have a chosen a new speaker - California congressman Kevin McCarthy.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What is the State of the Union address?
The State of the Union Address is the president’s annual message to Congress, generally given once a year in January or February.
The origins of the event are rooted in the Constitution, which states: The president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."
From 1790 to 1946, it was formally known as the annual message. During the State of the Union address, the president typically discusses key issues facing the US, makes a plea for new laws and policies, and also highlights some of what he considers major achievements.
Including President Biden’s address, there have been a total of 98 in-person State of the Union addresses. Some presidents have delivered their messages in writing.
At 33,667 words, the longest ever address was President Jimmy Carter in 1981, given in written format. The shortest ever, at 1,089 words, was President George Washington in 1790.
Oh, and by the way: We're going to use shorthand to describe the State of the Union - which you'll see referred to as SOTU - largely to save our fingers and bring you updates even quicker.
Countdown to kick-off
Thanks for joining us as we kick off our coverage of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress - one of the most momentous occasions of the political calendar in Washington DC.
The Democrat will tout his accomplishments in office starting at 21:00 EST (02:00 GMT on Wednesday). It will be his second State of the Union speech.
Seated behind Biden as he speaks will be Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy claimed the gavel last month after his party retook the House in November. The Republicans are using their control of the chamber to challenge Biden's agenda and investigate his administration.
High profile guests of First Lady Jill Biden include Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a mass gunman in California, and the Irish singer and activist Bono.
The highly choreographed event is bound to feature several surprises along the way, as these speeches always do.
Stay with us for updates throughout the night - you'll be able to stream Biden's speech live at the top of the page.
Live Reporting
Edited by Marianna Brady and George Wright
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
This is the first time a man will sit behind Biden at the SOTU
Two years ago, when Biden gave his first address to Congress as president, the US made a visible step forward for women in politics.
It marked the first time that two women were seated behind a president at his yearly address to Congress.
The two people who sit behind the president during the SOTU are the vice-president and the speaker of the House of Representatives.
For the past two years, that has been Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
But after Republicans regained control of the House at the midterm elections, they have a chosen a new speaker - California congressman Kevin McCarthy.
What is the State of the Union address?
The State of the Union Address is the president’s annual message to Congress, generally given once a year in January or February.
The origins of the event are rooted in the Constitution, which states: The president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."
From 1790 to 1946, it was formally known as the annual message. During the State of the Union address, the president typically discusses key issues facing the US, makes a plea for new laws and policies, and also highlights some of what he considers major achievements.
Including President Biden’s address, there have been a total of 98 in-person State of the Union addresses. Some presidents have delivered their messages in writing.
At 33,667 words, the longest ever address was President Jimmy Carter in 1981, given in written format. The shortest ever, at 1,089 words, was President George Washington in 1790.
Oh, and by the way: We're going to use shorthand to describe the State of the Union - which you'll see referred to as SOTU - largely to save our fingers and bring you updates even quicker.
Countdown to kick-off
Thanks for joining us as we kick off our coverage of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress - one of the most momentous occasions of the political calendar in Washington DC.
The Democrat will tout his accomplishments in office starting at 21:00 EST (02:00 GMT on Wednesday). It will be his second State of the Union speech.
Seated behind Biden as he speaks will be Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy claimed the gavel last month after his party retook the House in November. The Republicans are using their control of the chamber to challenge Biden's agenda and investigate his administration.
High profile guests of First Lady Jill Biden include Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a mass gunman in California, and the Irish singer and activist Bono.
The highly choreographed event is bound to feature several surprises along the way, as these speeches always do.
Stay with us for updates throughout the night - you'll be able to stream Biden's speech live at the top of the page.