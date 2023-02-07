The State of the Union Address is the president’s annual message to Congress, generally given once a year in January or February.

The origins of the event are rooted in the Constitution, which states: The president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

From 1790 to 1946, it was formally known as the annual message. During the State of the Union address, the president typically discusses key issues facing the US, makes a plea for new laws and policies, and also highlights some of what he considers major achievements.

Including President Biden’s address, there have been a total of 98 in-person State of the Union addresses. Some presidents have delivered their messages in writing.

At 33,667 words, the longest ever address was President Jimmy Carter in 1981, given in written format. The shortest ever, at 1,089 words, was President George Washington in 1790.

Oh, and by the way: We're going to use shorthand to describe the State of the Union - which you'll see referred to as SOTU - largely to save our fingers and bring you updates even quicker.