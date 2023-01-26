When George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer, it set off a national reckoning on racial injustice.

The beating and death of Tyre Nichols is slightly different, given all five officers allegedly involved were also black.

This incident, therefore, puts the focus solely on police brutality and the excessive use of force.

The chairman of Memphis’s City Council, Martavius Jones, says the only colour that matters here is blue - the colour of the police officers’ uniforms. He says this shows the need for more police training.

And officials from the police chief to the district attorney and the director of Tennessee’s Bureau of Investigation have taken great care to express to the public just how sickened they are by what they’ve seen in the video, and how it does not reflect proper policing.