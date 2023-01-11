Here's a quick explanation of what the Notice to Air Missions system actually is - which is causing today's mass disruption - from Martin Chalk, an experienced pilot and general secretary of BALPA, the professional association for UK pilots.
“The NOTAM system is the method by which all hazards and changes are quickly advised to pilots," he explains.
"Everything from the temporary change to the level of fire and rescue service at an alternate aerodrome to the closure of airspace or an airport would be advised through the NOTAM system.
"Every pilot checks them just before flying. The failure of the system therefore leaves pilots without potentially important information so rather than tolerate any level of risk, the safety of passengers and crew is prioritised over delays and disruption. Despite neither pilots nor their airlines being happy to disrupt passengers’ travel, their safety is more important."
What's going on?
Getty Images
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working to solve the technical glitch, and ascertain what caused it, but until then here's a brief summary of what's been going on.
Domestic flights were grounded... in the US due to an overnight glitch with the Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM), which alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes.
The issue is... with NOTAM, which provides pilots with crucial notifications, including:
the real-time and abnormal status of the National Airspace System (NAS), impacting every user.
the establishment, condition, or change of any facility, service, procedure or hazard in the NAS
Fixes by the FAA... are happening now, which air officials say has led to some functions coming back online.
Back to normal... by 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT), according to the latest FAA estimate.
Flights taking off again... from airports across the US, with the FAA naming Newark Liberty International Airport and Atlanta Airport as examples of places where departures have resumed due to "air traffic congestion".
The White House... says there's no evidence of this being a cyber-attack and President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation into what happened.
United Airlines confirms delay of all domestic flights
United Airlines has confirmed that all its domestic flights have been "temporarily delayed" as a result of the outage.
A statement reads:
Quote Message: The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."
The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots - Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) - is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."
FAA working to resolve outage swiftly - Buttigieg
If you're sitting in an airport anywhere in the US, waiting for your now-grounded flight, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an update for you.
He says the FAA is working to resolve the outage swiftly and resume normal operations.
In a statement on Twitter, he added that the issue related to a "key system for providing safety information to pilots".
Hello, thanks for joining us as we bring you the latest from the US, where all domestic flights have been grounded due to a technical glitch with the flight control system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes.
The White House says President Joe Biden has been briefed and an investigation has been ordered, but there's no evidence to suggest this is the result of a cyberattack.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates, so stay with us.
Getty Images
the real-time and abnormal status of the National Airspace System (NAS), impacting every user.
the establishment, condition, or change of any facility, service, procedure or hazard in the NAS
BreakingDepartures resuming at Newark and Atlanta
Departures are resuming at Newark and Atlanta airports, the FAA says.
It adds that progress is being made to restore the NOTAM safety alert system and that it expects departures to resume at other airports at 9am Eastern Time.
BreakingAll flights currently in the sky are fine to land, says FAA
All flights currently in the sky will be safe to land, the Federal Aviation Authority has said in its latest update.
President has been briefed, says White House
President Biden has been briefed on this morning's FAA's system outage by the transportation secretary, the White House has said.
Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said there was currently no evidence that the outage was a result of a cyber-attack, but that the Department of Transportation had been told to begin an investigation.
What's the FAA saying?
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has blamed the issue on a specific problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes.
In its latest update, the FAA said work was under way to "fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage".
It predicts that flights will have to be grounded until at least 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT) due to the glitch.
While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited, it said.false
Domestic US flights ground - live updates
Hello, thanks for joining us as we bring you the latest from the US, where all domestic flights have been grounded due to a technical glitch with the flight control system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes.
The White House says President Joe Biden has been briefed and an investigation has been ordered, but there's no evidence to suggest this is the result of a cyberattack.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates, so stay with us.