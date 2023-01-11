Here's a quick explanation of what the Notice to Air Missions system actually is - which is causing today's mass disruption - from Martin Chalk, an experienced pilot and general secretary of BALPA, the professional association for UK pilots.

“The NOTAM system is the method by which all hazards and changes are quickly advised to pilots," he explains.

"Everything from the temporary change to the level of fire and rescue service at an alternate aerodrome to the closure of airspace or an airport would be advised through the NOTAM system.

"Every pilot checks them just before flying. The failure of the system therefore leaves pilots without potentially important information so rather than tolerate any level of risk, the safety of passengers and crew is prioritised over delays and disruption. Despite neither pilots nor their airlines being happy to disrupt passengers’ travel, their safety is more important."