California storm: Mass evacuations under way

More than 225,000 homes and businesses are without power in California according to data from PowerOutage.us .

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a fresh storm will batter the state with as much as seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain in northern California by Wednesday.

"Several more feet of snow" is expected in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the NWS says.

The energy provider with the highest number of outages is the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, with more than 193,805 customers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us .

More than 5,000 workers are currently responding to the storm and additional resources are expected to arrive in the coming days, according to PG&E's website.