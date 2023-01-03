Republicans control the House - but only by a few seats
Although the Republican Party secured control of the House of Representatives from the Democrats in November’s mid-term elections, it wasn't the ‘red wave' that so many had been expecting.
Republicans won 222 of 435 seats, just over the 218 needed to give them a majority.
It is that same benchmark that Kevin McCarthy needs to hit today if he is to become speaker.
There are 82 new members of the House who will be sworn in for the first time today — 47 Republicans and 36 Democrats.
It is a different picture on the other side on the US Capitol in the Senate. There, the Democrats have 51 seats while the Republicans have 49.
Congress is back in session
The 118th US Congress is set to be sworn in on Tuesday. But first, a new Speaker of the House of Representatives must be chosen. Republican Kevin McCarthy is struggling to secure enough votes to ensure that he becomes speaker.
The Californian congressman needs to win a majority - at least 218 votes - in the House to secure the position, which is one of the most important jobs in US politics.
McCarthy is considered part of the more moderate wing of the party, and several more conservative Republicans have refused to support him, even after he made numerous last-minute concessions to them.
McCarthy has also recently faced criticism from both sides of the political spectrum for his silence over George Santos, a newly elected representative who has admitted to making up large portions of his life story.
The vote begins in just under two hours - we'll be bringing you live updates. Stay with us.
