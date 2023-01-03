Although the Republican Party secured control of the House of Representatives from the Democrats in November’s mid-term elections, it wasn't the ‘red wave' that so many had been expecting.

Republicans won 222 of 435 seats, just over the 218 needed to give them a majority.

It is that same benchmark that Kevin McCarthy needs to hit today if he is to become speaker.

There are 82 new members of the House who will be sworn in for the first time today — 47 Republicans and 36 Democrats.

It is a different picture on the other side on the US Capitol in the Senate. There, the Democrats have 51 seats while the Republicans have 49.